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Dave Cannan
dave.cannan@odt.co.nz
Latest
Home & Garden
August 8
Rosy and read
The Otago Rose Society celebrated its 70th anniversary recently, having produced 603 monthly newsletters. Editor Dave Cannan looks back at how it began.
Sport
June 18
Choke on the water? Surely not this time . . .
No, we are not, repeat NOT getting ahead of ourselves.
Life & Style
June 12
'My city, my town' photo competition
Do you love where you live?
Dunedin
June 8
Jan’s win brightens gloom
When we rang Jan Moore in Bannockburn yesterday to tell her she had won the "My city, my town" photo contest — and a chocolate bar! — it was clear we had really made her day.
Home & Garden
April 3
The Wash's 'Show us your garden' winners
Weeding out the winners of this year's garden competition wasn't easy, The Wash's Dave Cannan discovered.
The Mix
January 5
Best of The Wash: Clip art, of sorts
In the final of our ‘‘Best of The Wash’’ series, Dave Cannan hedges his bets on how love is best expressed.
The Mix
January 4
Peeling back tale's layers
In the fourth of our ‘‘Best of The Wash’’ series, Dave Cannan sheds light on a potato king.
Dunedin
May 29
'Extraordinary woman' farewelled
Dame Dorothy Fraser was farewelled in brilliant Dunedin sunshine yesterday, being remembered at her funeral service as an inspirational and pioneering woman who had devoted much of her life to public service.
Dunedin
May 14
Dan's wedding proposal at comedy show is no joke
This is, in many ways, a classic story of a modern day romance - with just a twist of showbiz to spice it up.
Golf
March 15
Maryanne shines under the pressure
Can you begin to imagine what it's like to play in the final four of the New Zealand Open? Picture it if you can.
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