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Dave Cannan
dave.cannan@odt.co.nz

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Home & GardenAugust 8

Rosy and read

The Otago Rose Society celebrated its 70th anniversary recently, having produced 603 monthly newsletters. Editor Dave Cannan looks back at how it began.
Rosy and read
Rosy and read
SportJune 18

Choke on the water? Surely not this time . . .

No, we are not, repeat NOT getting ahead of ourselves.
Life & StyleJune 12

'My city, my town' photo competition

Do you love where you live?
'My city, my town' photo competition
'My city, my town' photo competition
DunedinJune 8

Jan’s win brightens gloom

When we rang Jan Moore in Bannockburn yesterday to tell her she had won the "My city, my town"  photo contest — and a chocolate bar! —  it was clear we had really made her day.
Home & GardenApril 3

The Wash's 'Show us your garden' winners

Weeding out the winners of this year's garden competition wasn't easy, The Wash's Dave Cannan discovered.
The Wash's 'Show us your garden' winners
The Wash's 'Show us your garden' winners
The MixJanuary 5

Best of The Wash: Clip art, of sorts

In the final of our ‘‘Best of The Wash’’ series, Dave Cannan hedges his bets on how love is best expressed.
Best of The Wash: Clip art, of sorts
Best of The Wash: Clip art, of sorts
The MixJanuary 4

Peeling back tale's layers

In the fourth of our ‘‘Best of The Wash’’ series, Dave Cannan sheds light on a potato king.
Peeling back tale's layers
Peeling back tale's layers
DunedinMay 29

'Extraordinary woman' farewelled

Dame Dorothy Fraser was farewelled in brilliant Dunedin sunshine yesterday, being remembered at her funeral service as an inspirational and pioneering woman who had devoted much of her life to public service.
'Extraordinary woman' farewelled
'Extraordinary woman' farewelled
DunedinMay 14

Dan's wedding proposal at comedy show is no joke

This is, in many ways, a classic story of a modern day romance - with just a twist of showbiz to spice it up.
GolfMarch 15

Maryanne shines under the pressure

Can you begin to imagine what it's like to play in the final four of the New Zealand Open? Picture it if you can.
Maryanne shines under the pressure
Maryanne shines under the pressure