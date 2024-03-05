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Dave G
dave.goosselink@alliedpress.co.nz

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NewsMarch 5

Trims to grass-cutting blamed on budgets & bees

80 year old Roslyn resident Ngaire Sutherland says she's struggling to understand the Dunedin City Council’s priorities, as the grass on the verge near her home has grown out of control.
Trims to grass-cutting blamed on budgets & bees
Trims to grass-cutting blamed on budgets & bees
NewsJuly 23

Seasoned musicians reunite after tribute album

The sweet sounds of old school rock n roll have been echoing through Dunedin's Leith Valley, as local seasoned musicians are reunited once more.
Seasoned musicians reunite after tribute album
Seasoned musicians reunite after tribute album