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Latest
News
March 5
Trims to grass-cutting blamed on budgets & bees
80 year old Roslyn resident Ngaire Sutherland says she's struggling to understand the Dunedin City Council’s priorities, as the grass on the verge near her home has grown out of control.
News
July 23
Seasoned musicians reunite after tribute album
The sweet sounds of old school rock n roll have been echoing through Dunedin's Leith Valley, as local seasoned musicians are reunited once more.