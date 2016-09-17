SECTIONS
David Beck
david.beck@thestar.co.nz

Latest

DunedinSeptember 17

Pupils inspired to vote

Two Otago Girls' High School pupils are busy researching candidates after being inspired to vote in Dunedin's local elections.
Pupils inspired to vote
Pupils inspired to vote
DunedinSeptember 10

Op-shops opening longer

With an increasing supply of donated goods and longer summer days not far away, the St Vincent de Paul shops in George St and King Edward St have extended their hours.
Op-shops opening longer
Op-shops opening longer
DunedinSeptember 3

Lack of bone marrow donors

The New Zealand Blood Service desperately needs more male bone marrow donors of Maori and Pacific ethnicity.
Lack of bone marrow donors
Lack of bone marrow donors
DunedinJuly 31

New steps built on track

The Dunedin Amenities Society has completed the first stage of upgrading one of the tracks on its Craigieburn property near Ross Creek.
New steps built on track
New steps built on track
RugbyJuly 26

Rugby: Former Eel makes Northland squad

Former Taieri Eels rugby player Josh Larsen is looking forward to pulling on the Cambridge blue jersey of Northland after being selected in its national provincial championship Mitre 10 Cup squad for 2016.
DunedinJuly 23

Boating club rebuild launched

Broad Bay Boating Club has received resource consent for a rebuild costing an estimated $300,000, hoping to complete the project by the time the club's 100th anniversary arrives in eight years.
Boating club rebuild launched
Boating club rebuild launched
DunedinJuly 10

Public keep dairy dream alive

Port Chalmers dairy farmer Merrall MacNeille has been overwhelmed by support since the Ministry for Primary Industries ordered him to stop selling milk.
Public keep dairy dream alive
Public keep dairy dream alive
DunedinJuly 7

Spotlight on long-term toll of spot head injuries

Two mistimed tackles resulting in head knocks, a year and a-half apart, were enough to put an end to Mitch Zandstra's fledgling rugby career.
Spotlight on long-term toll of spot head injuries
Spotlight on long-term toll of spot head injuries
DunedinJune 19

Dunedin surf breaks part of national study

Dunedin's Whareakeake and Aramoana beaches have been included in a research project looking at New Zealand surf breaks of national significance.
DunedinJune 12

Feared she would not see her daughter grow up

When Natalie Reynolds found out she had bowel cancer, her biggest fear was that she would not get to see her 15-month-old daughter grow up.