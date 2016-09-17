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David Beck
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Latest
Dunedin
September 17
Pupils inspired to vote
Two Otago Girls' High School pupils are busy researching candidates after being inspired to vote in Dunedin's local elections.
Dunedin
September 10
Op-shops opening longer
With an increasing supply of donated goods and longer summer days not far away, the St Vincent de Paul shops in George St and King Edward St have extended their hours.
Dunedin
September 3
Lack of bone marrow donors
The New Zealand Blood Service desperately needs more male bone marrow donors of Maori and Pacific ethnicity.
Dunedin
July 31
New steps built on track
The Dunedin Amenities Society has completed the first stage of upgrading one of the tracks on its Craigieburn property near Ross Creek.
Rugby
July 26
Rugby: Former Eel makes Northland squad
Former Taieri Eels rugby player Josh Larsen is looking forward to pulling on the Cambridge blue jersey of Northland after being selected in its national provincial championship Mitre 10 Cup squad for 2016.
Dunedin
July 23
Boating club rebuild launched
Broad Bay Boating Club has received resource consent for a rebuild costing an estimated $300,000, hoping to complete the project by the time the club's 100th anniversary arrives in eight years.
Dunedin
July 10
Public keep dairy dream alive
Port Chalmers dairy farmer Merrall MacNeille has been overwhelmed by support since the Ministry for Primary Industries ordered him to stop selling milk.
Dunedin
July 7
Spotlight on long-term toll of spot head injuries
Two mistimed tackles resulting in head knocks, a year and a-half apart, were enough to put an end to Mitch Zandstra's fledgling rugby career.
Dunedin
June 19
Dunedin surf breaks part of national study
Dunedin's Whareakeake and Aramoana beaches have been included in a research project looking at New Zealand surf breaks of national significance.
Dunedin
June 12
Feared she would not see her daughter grow up
When Natalie Reynolds found out she had bowel cancer, her biggest fear was that she would not get to see her 15-month-old daughter grow up.
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