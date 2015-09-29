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David Bruce
david.bruce@odt.co.nz

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North OtagoSeptember 29

$935,000 grant for cycle trail

A boom is envisaged for the Alps to Ocean cycle trail after a grant of almost $1million was announced for the project yesterday.
$935,000 grant for cycle trail
$935,000 grant for cycle trail
North OtagoSeptember 29

'You are and will always be my hero'

''The greatest dad ever - I couldn't have asked for better,'' is how Jared Wallace has described his father, Rob, who died in a workplace accident in Oamaru on Thursday afternoon.
North OtagoSeptember 29

Hunter Downs irrigation backing forthcoming

A new Waimate irrigation scheme capable of providing water to up to 32,000ha now has enough shareholder support to move on to the next stage of investigations after fears in April some farmers might be backing out.
Hunter Downs irrigation backing forthcoming
Hunter Downs irrigation backing forthcoming
North OtagoSeptember 11

Pavilion lease concerns about access

The Dunback tennis pavilion will be leased out by the Waitaki District Council, despite opposition from some people and one group in the community.
North OtagoSeptember 2

Joint project aims to protect mudfish

A five-year project aimed at reversing the decline of the rare Canterbury mudfish is being planned by the Lower Waitaki River Management Society, with backing from the Department of Conservation.
North OtagoSeptember 2

Contractor's yard upsets neighbours

Some rural residents near Weston are ''battling big business'' over the appearance of a contracting yard near their properties.
Contractor's yard upsets neighbours
Contractor's yard upsets neighbours
North OtagoAugust 28

All sights seen on the ultimate road trip

On the day after his retirement, ODT Oamaru bureau chief David Bruce reflects on his 46 years as a journalist.
NewsAugust 28

PM rules out intervening in health funding issue

Prime Minister John Key does not believe the Government can legally intervene over funding for Oamaru Hospital and Waitaki district health services facing the threat of less money from the Southern District Health Board.
North OtagoAugust 26

Licensing trust 'delighted' with surplus

The Oamaru Licensing Trust has recorded a surplus for the second year running.
North OtagoAugust 23

Scheme moves to next stage

The cost and size of a new irrigation scheme for Waimate will be known early next year so farmers can consider whether to pay the third instalment on shares they have bought to be part of it.