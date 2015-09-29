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David Bruce
david.bruce@odt.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
September 29
$935,000 grant for cycle trail
A boom is envisaged for the Alps to Ocean cycle trail after a grant of almost $1million was announced for the project yesterday.
North Otago
September 29
'You are and will always be my hero'
''The greatest dad ever - I couldn't have asked for better,'' is how Jared Wallace has described his father, Rob, who died in a workplace accident in Oamaru on Thursday afternoon.
North Otago
September 29
Hunter Downs irrigation backing forthcoming
A new Waimate irrigation scheme capable of providing water to up to 32,000ha now has enough shareholder support to move on to the next stage of investigations after fears in April some farmers might be backing out.
North Otago
September 11
Pavilion lease concerns about access
The Dunback tennis pavilion will be leased out by the Waitaki District Council, despite opposition from some people and one group in the community.
North Otago
September 2
Joint project aims to protect mudfish
A five-year project aimed at reversing the decline of the rare Canterbury mudfish is being planned by the Lower Waitaki River Management Society, with backing from the Department of Conservation.
North Otago
September 2
Contractor's yard upsets neighbours
Some rural residents near Weston are ''battling big business'' over the appearance of a contracting yard near their properties.
North Otago
August 28
All sights seen on the ultimate road trip
On the day after his retirement, ODT Oamaru bureau chief David Bruce reflects on his 46 years as a journalist.
News
August 28
PM rules out intervening in health funding issue
Prime Minister John Key does not believe the Government can legally intervene over funding for Oamaru Hospital and Waitaki district health services facing the threat of less money from the Southern District Health Board.
North Otago
August 26
Licensing trust 'delighted' with surplus
The Oamaru Licensing Trust has recorded a surplus for the second year running.
North Otago
August 23
Scheme moves to next stage
The cost and size of a new irrigation scheme for Waimate will be known early next year so farmers can consider whether to pay the third instalment on shares they have bought to be part of it.
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