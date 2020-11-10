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David Loughrey
david.loughrey@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
November 10
Bird of the Year: Should the hawk finally be crowned?
The late Otago Daily Times reporter David Loughrey last year ran a spirited but unsuccessful campaign for the hawk to be crowned Bird of the Year. Is this year the hawk's time to rise?
News
November 22
Vampires in the community
Vampires in the community was written in 2017 and wisely banned from publication and entombed deep within the Allied Press building. Until now.
Dunedin
November 19
MP pushes for more rebuild details
The Ministry of Health says it will do better after delays releasing information related to the Dunedin Hospital rebuild project were criticised by National Party list MP and health spokesman Michael Woodhouse.
Dunedin
November 11
Hoiho's big win 'bittersweet' for bird's champions
A tiny, fluffy member of the newly crowned Bird of the Year species was both chirpy and hungry at the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital yesterday.
News
November 8
Cardinal law of kindness cannot be waived
A simple hand gesture — the wave of acknowledgement to a driver who has given way out of the kindness of their own heart — is the firm base on which society is built.
Dunedin
November 8
Peninsula's artisan wall a feat of engineering
Some remarkable stretches of hand-placed rock wall are being completed beside Otago Harbour. David Loughrey visits the construction site to find out more about the project.
Dunedin
November 7
Businesses silent on relocation plans for new hospital
The clock is ticking for businesses set to be displaced by the new Dunedin Hospital build.
Queenstown
November 6
Two die on guided tramp
The body of the second climber who died after a fall during a tramp on the Remarkables yesterday has been recovered this morning.
Dunedin
November 6
One seriously injured in crash near Brighton
One person was seriously injured in a two-car crash at Kuri Bush, near Taieri Mouth, tonight.
Queenstown
November 6
Measles-infectious visitor in South
A Samoan visitor to New Zealand has travelled in the South while infectious with measles, the Southern District Health board says.
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