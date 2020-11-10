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David Loughrey
david.loughrey@odt.co.nz

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NewsNovember 10

Bird of the Year: Should the hawk finally be crowned?

The late Otago Daily Times reporter David Loughrey last year ran a spirited but unsuccessful campaign for the hawk to be crowned Bird of the Year. Is this year the hawk's time to rise?
Bird of the Year: Should the hawk finally be crowned?
Bird of the Year: Should the hawk finally be crowned?
NewsNovember 22

Vampires in the community

Vampires in the community was written in 2017 and wisely banned from publication and entombed deep within the Allied Press building. Until now.
Vampires in the community
Vampires in the community
DunedinNovember 19

MP pushes for more rebuild details

The Ministry of Health says it will do better after delays releasing information related to the Dunedin Hospital rebuild project were criticised by National Party list MP and health spokesman Michael Woodhouse.
MP pushes for more rebuild details
MP pushes for more rebuild details
DunedinNovember 11

Hoiho's big win 'bittersweet' for bird's champions

A tiny, fluffy member of the newly crowned Bird of the Year species was both chirpy and hungry at the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital yesterday.
Hoiho's big win 'bittersweet' for bird's champions
Hoiho's big win 'bittersweet' for bird's champions
NewsNovember 8

Cardinal law of kindness cannot be waived

A simple hand gesture — the wave of acknowledgement to a driver who has given way out of the kindness of their own heart — is the firm base on which society is built.
Cardinal law of kindness cannot be waived
Cardinal law of kindness cannot be waived
DunedinNovember 8

Peninsula's artisan wall a feat of engineering

Some remarkable stretches of hand-placed rock wall are being completed beside Otago Harbour. David Loughrey visits the construction site to find out more about the project.
Peninsula's artisan wall a feat of engineering
Peninsula's artisan wall a feat of engineering
DunedinNovember 7

Businesses silent on relocation plans for new hospital

The clock is ticking for businesses set to be displaced by the new Dunedin Hospital build.
Businesses silent on relocation plans for new hospital
Businesses silent on relocation plans for new hospital
QueenstownNovember 6

Two die on guided tramp

The body of the second climber who died after a fall during a tramp on the Remarkables yesterday has been recovered this morning.
Two die on guided tramp
Two die on guided tramp
DunedinNovember 6

One seriously injured in crash near Brighton

One person was seriously injured in a two-car crash at Kuri Bush, near Taieri Mouth, tonight.
QueenstownNovember 6

Measles-infectious visitor in South

A Samoan visitor to New Zealand has travelled in the South while infectious with measles, the Southern District Health board says.