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Latest
Queenstown
September 11
Five fought fire bigger than Stewart Is
Imagine fighting a fire bigger than Stewart Island - and it is just one of 207 wildfires burning across a vast, charred landscape.
Queenstown
September 10
Bus crash leaves driver traumatised
The driver of a bus which crashed on its way down a Queenstown skifield has been left traumatised, his boss says.
National
September 10
Mayor says housing policy still too little
Doubling government grants to first-home buyers has drawn a tepid response from Queenstown-Lakes Mayor Jim Boult.
Queenstown
September 10
Spring snowfall welcome for skiers
Snow may trouble motorists heading over the Crown Range Rd, between Queenstown and Wanaka, this morning.
Queenstown
September 10
Weather challenges roof lift operation
They could not have picked more challenging conditions.
Queenstown
August 25
Walk fees hiked but no levy, English says
A visitor levy for Queenstown and a tourist tax at the border are off the table for National.
Queenstown
August 24
Worker apartments planned for Queenstown entrance
Plans have emerged for another massive worker accommodation complex in Queenstown.
Queenstown
August 24
Billionaire Graeme Hart's Queenstown buy-up
Billionaire Graeme Hart, New Zealand’s richest man, has bought in Queenstown again.
Queenstown
August 6
Oily cloths start smouldering
Smouldering tea towels at a Queenstown cafe have sparked a fire callout - and a warning for hospitality businesses.
Queenstown
August 4
Waterways under pressure
We know Otago’s lakes and rivers but do we understand them? And does that matter? Queenstown editor David Williams speaks to three University of Otago academics about why we should care about water.
View more