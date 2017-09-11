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David Williams
dwilliams@odt.co.nz

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QueenstownSeptember 11

Five fought fire bigger than Stewart Is

Imagine fighting a fire bigger than Stewart Island - and it is just one of 207 wildfires burning across a vast, charred landscape.
Five fought fire bigger than Stewart Is
Five fought fire bigger than Stewart Is
QueenstownSeptember 10

Bus crash leaves driver traumatised

The driver of a bus which crashed on its way down a Queenstown skifield has been left traumatised, his boss says.
Bus crash leaves driver traumatised
Bus crash leaves driver traumatised
NationalSeptember 10

Mayor says housing policy still too little

Doubling government grants to first-home buyers has drawn a tepid response from Queenstown-Lakes Mayor Jim Boult.
Mayor says housing policy still too little
Mayor says housing policy still too little
QueenstownSeptember 10

Spring snowfall welcome for skiers

Snow may trouble motorists heading over the Crown Range Rd, between Queenstown and Wanaka, this morning.
Spring snowfall welcome for skiers
Spring snowfall welcome for skiers
QueenstownSeptember 10

Weather challenges roof lift operation

They could not have picked more challenging conditions.
Weather challenges roof lift operation
Weather challenges roof lift operation
QueenstownAugust 25

Walk fees hiked but no levy, English says

A visitor levy for Queenstown and a tourist tax at the border are off the table for National.
Walk fees hiked but no levy, English says
Walk fees hiked but no levy, English says
QueenstownAugust 24

Worker apartments planned for Queenstown entrance

Plans have emerged for another massive worker accommodation complex in Queenstown.
Worker apartments planned for Queenstown entrance
Worker apartments planned for Queenstown entrance
QueenstownAugust 24

Billionaire Graeme Hart's Queenstown buy-up

Billionaire Graeme Hart, New Zealand’s richest man, has bought in Queenstown again.
Billionaire Graeme Hart's Queenstown buy-up
Billionaire Graeme Hart's Queenstown buy-up
QueenstownAugust 6

Oily cloths start smouldering

Smouldering tea towels at a Queenstown cafe have sparked a fire callout - and a warning for hospitality businesses.
Oily cloths start smouldering
Oily cloths start smouldering
QueenstownAugust 4

Waterways under pressure

We know Otago’s lakes and rivers but do we understand them? And does that matter? Queenstown editor David Williams speaks to three University of Otago academics about why we should care about water.
Waterways under pressure
Waterways under pressure