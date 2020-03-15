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Debbie Porteous
debbie.porteous@gmail.com

Latest

NewsMarch 15

Queenstown case of coronavirus confirmed

The first case of coronavirus in the South Island has been confirmed, with a Danish national testing positive in Queenstown.
QueenstownMarch 15

Queenstown case of coronavirus confirmed

The first case of coronavirus in the South Island has been confirmed, with a Danish national testing positive in Queenstown.
DunedinFebruary 6

Families pay tribute to ‘generous’ climbers

A pair of experienced climbers - one a Dunedin man - who fell to their deaths in Fiordland had prepared meticulously for their last trip.
Families pay tribute to ‘generous’ climbers
Families pay tribute to ‘generous’ climbers
DunedinJuly 12

Apology after explosive discovery in South Dunedin

The chief executive of a Dunedin technology company has apologised for the inconvenience caused after busy South Dunedin streets had to be evacuated ahead of the explosion of an unstable chemical.
Apology after explosive discovery in South Dunedin
Apology after explosive discovery in South Dunedin