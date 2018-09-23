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Dene Mackenzie
dene.mackenzie@odt.co.nz

Latest

BusinessSeptember 23

OCR to remain at 1.75%; cuts likely to stay on table

The Reserve Bank will keep the official cash rate (OCR) at 1.75% on Thursday.
OCR to remain at 1.75%; cuts likely to stay on table
OCR to remain at 1.75%; cuts likely to stay on table
BusinessSeptember 20

Group's report to live up to hype: Deloitte

The Tax Working Group's report released yesterday was disappointing and failed to live up to its hype, Deloitte Dunedin tax partner Phil Stevenson says.
BusinessSeptember 20

World's debt burden higher than 2008; concerns mount

The 10-year anniversary of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy has been met with a lot of reflection about how things have changed since the dark days of 2008.
World's debt burden higher than 2008; concerns mount
World's debt burden higher than 2008; concerns mount
BusinessSeptember 20

Capital income tax recommended: report

The Government seems likely to test public opinion before adopting a recommendation from the tax working group on adopting a form of capital gains tax.
Capital income tax recommended: report
Capital income tax recommended: report
BusinessSeptember 20

Economy performance a 'cracker'

The New Zealand economy produced a cracker of a performance in the three months ended June, ASB senior economist Jane Turner says.
BusinessSeptember 19

Tourism keeping deficit at bay

Tourism remains the saviour of New Zealand's external accounts, which in June continued the trend of deterioration started in 2017.
Tourism keeping deficit at bay
Tourism keeping deficit at bay
BusinessSeptember 19

Household expectations at a low

New Zealand households are particularly concerned about the outlook for their own finances and the general economy over the next year, Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens says.
Household expectations at a low
Household expectations at a low
BusinessSeptember 18

Kathmandu profit boosted by Australia

Retailer Kathmandu yesterday reported a profit in line with expectations, helped by a strong result in Australia, Forsyth Barr broker Suzanne Kinnaird said.
Kathmandu profit boosted by Australia
Kathmandu profit boosted by Australia
BusinessSeptember 18

Air NZ traveller count continues to rise

Air New Zealand continues to report substantial increases in the number of passengers it carries both on short-haul and long-haul flights.
BusinessSeptember 18

Otago at top of ASB's regional scoreboard

The Otago economy is steaming, according to the latest ASB Regional Economic Scoreboard.
Otago at top of ASB's regional scoreboard
Otago at top of ASB's regional scoreboard