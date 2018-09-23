GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Dene Mackenzie
dene.mackenzie@odt.co.nz
Latest
Business
September 23
OCR to remain at 1.75%; cuts likely to stay on table
The Reserve Bank will keep the official cash rate (OCR) at 1.75% on Thursday.
Business
September 20
Group's report to live up to hype: Deloitte
The Tax Working Group's report released yesterday was disappointing and failed to live up to its hype, Deloitte Dunedin tax partner Phil Stevenson says.
Business
September 20
World's debt burden higher than 2008; concerns mount
The 10-year anniversary of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy has been met with a lot of reflection about how things have changed since the dark days of 2008.
Business
September 20
Capital income tax recommended: report
The Government seems likely to test public opinion before adopting a recommendation from the tax working group on adopting a form of capital gains tax.
Business
September 20
Economy performance a 'cracker'
The New Zealand economy produced a cracker of a performance in the three months ended June, ASB senior economist Jane Turner says.
Business
September 19
Tourism keeping deficit at bay
Tourism remains the saviour of New Zealand's external accounts, which in June continued the trend of deterioration started in 2017.
Business
September 19
Household expectations at a low
New Zealand households are particularly concerned about the outlook for their own finances and the general economy over the next year, Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens says.
Business
September 18
Kathmandu profit boosted by Australia
Retailer Kathmandu yesterday reported a profit in line with expectations, helped by a strong result in Australia, Forsyth Barr broker Suzanne Kinnaird said.
Business
September 18
Air NZ traveller count continues to rise
Air New Zealand continues to report substantial increases in the number of passengers it carries both on short-haul and long-haul flights.
Business
September 18
Otago at top of ASB's regional scoreboard
The Otago economy is steaming, according to the latest ASB Regional Economic Scoreboard.
View more