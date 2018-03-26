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Dennis Radford
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Latest
Other Sport
March 26
Joint Otago awards for females, males
Both genders have been given joint Otago player of the year awards.
Other Sport
March 25
Anderson’s Bay first holder of President’s Cup
Anderson's Bay took a clean sweep against Taieri to claim the President’s Cup in Dunedin club tennis on Saturday.
Other Sport
March 11
Canterbury, NO players win titles
Edward Batt (Canterbury) and Mackenzie Phillips (North Otago) are the Otago Open tennis singles champions for the 2017-18 season.
Other Sport
March 9
Batt likely to provide strong challenge for Otago’s best
The Otago Open titles will be decided this weekend and it is hard to pick the winners.
Other Sport
March 4
St Clair loses but secures championship
St Clair did enough to win the Dunedin club championship despite losing to Anderson’s Bay 4-2 on Saturday.
Other Sport
February 25
Southern Lakes cruises
Southern Lakes cruised to a comfortable 9-3 win over Otago in the final round of the Southern Tennis league in Dunedin yesterday to claim the Margaret Borland Trophy for the 16th consecutive year.
Other Sport
February 23
Lakes looks to have both hands on trophy
The naming of teams for the second round of the Southern Tennis League in Dunedin this weekend has virtually assured Southern Lakes of success for the 16th consecutive year.
Other Sport
February 18
Victory puts Andy Bay in second place
Andersons Bay beat bottom-placed Taieri 5-1 on Saturday to move into second place in Dunedin club tennisLeader St Clair has a 2-1 advantage over OBHS in a contest in which the school-based team has dispensation for players involved in junior representative fixtures, and the top order will be completed in their own time.
Other Sport
January 29
Victory keeps Balmacewen close to lead
Balmacewen kept in touch with the lead when it claimed a narrow win over Anderson's Bay in the Dunedin club competition on Saturday.
Other Sport
January 28
Countback win keeps Balmacewen close to lead
Balmacewen kept in touch with the lead when it claimed a narrow win over Anderson’s Bay in the Dunedin club competition on Saturday.
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