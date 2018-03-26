SECTIONS
Dennis Radford
dennisr@mailhost

Latest

Other SportMarch 26

Joint Otago awards for females, males

Both genders have been given joint Otago player of the year awards.
Other SportMarch 25

Anderson’s Bay first holder of President’s Cup

Anderson's Bay took a clean sweep against Taieri to claim the President’s Cup in Dunedin club tennis on Saturday.
Other SportMarch 11

Canterbury, NO players win titles

Edward Batt (Canterbury) and Mackenzie Phillips (North Otago) are the Otago Open tennis singles champions for the 2017-18 season.
Other SportMarch 9

Batt likely to provide strong challenge for Otago’s best

The Otago Open titles will be decided this weekend and it is hard to pick the winners.
Other SportMarch 4

St Clair loses but secures championship

St Clair did enough to win the Dunedin club championship despite losing to Anderson’s Bay 4-2 on Saturday.
Other SportFebruary 25

Southern Lakes cruises

Southern Lakes cruised to a comfortable 9-3 win over Otago in the final round of the Southern Tennis league in Dunedin yesterday to claim the Margaret Borland Trophy for the 16th consecutive year.
Southern Lakes cruises
Southern Lakes cruises
Other SportFebruary 23

Lakes looks to have both hands on trophy

The naming of teams for the second round of the Southern Tennis League in Dunedin this weekend has virtually assured Southern Lakes of success for the 16th consecutive year.
Other SportFebruary 18

Victory puts Andy Bay in second place

Andersons Bay beat bottom-placed Taieri 5-1 on Saturday to move into second place in Dunedin club tennisLeader St Clair has a 2-1 advantage over OBHS in a contest in which the school-based team has dispensation for players involved in junior representative fixtures, and the top order will be completed in their own time.
Victory puts Andy Bay in second place
Victory puts Andy Bay in second place
Other SportJanuary 29

Victory keeps Balmacewen close to lead

Balmacewen kept in touch with the lead when it claimed a narrow win over Anderson's Bay in the Dunedin club competition on Saturday.
Other SportJanuary 28

Countback win keeps Balmacewen close to lead

Balmacewen kept in touch with the lead when it claimed a narrow win over Anderson’s Bay in the Dunedin club competition on Saturday.