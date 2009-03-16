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Derek Morrison
derek.morrison@alliedpress.co.nz

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SportMarch 16

Mountainbiking: Leuchs breaks Roy's Motatapu winning streak

There was little Marcus Roy could do to rein in his Team RoadCraft team-mate Kashi Leuchs at the Motatapu Icebreaker mountain bike race on Saturday.
Mountainbiking: Leuchs breaks Roy's Motatapu winning streak
Mountainbiking: Leuchs breaks Roy's Motatapu winning streak
QueenstownMarch 15

Deputy PM rises to Motatapu race challenge

Deputy prime minister Bill English had his share of problems during the Motatapu Icebreaker mountain bike race between Glendhu Bay and Arrowtown on Saturday, but he still finished.
Deputy PM rises to Motatapu race challenge
Deputy PM rises to Motatapu race challenge