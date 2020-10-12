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Devon Bolger
devon.bolger@starmedia.kiwi

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EntertainmentOctober 12

'Strong cheese' and vivid dreams help Christchurch 75-year-old write book

John Ferris, 75, was able to achieve a goal he never thought possible with the help of a Canterbury community group for the elderly.
'Strong cheese' and vivid dreams help Christchurch 75-year-old write book
'Strong cheese' and vivid dreams help Christchurch 75-year-old write book
SelwynOctober 6

Canterbury district's ‘shovel ready’ roading package denied Government funding

A Canterbury district has missed out on millions of dollars in Government ‘shovel ready’ projects funding.
Canterbury district's ‘shovel ready’ roading package denied Government funding
Canterbury district's ‘shovel ready’ roading package denied Government funding
EntertainmentOctober 4

Live in Lincoln: Counting down to annual comedy show

Lincoln’s annual comedy festival is less than two weeks away.
Live in Lincoln: Counting down to annual comedy show
Live in Lincoln: Counting down to annual comedy show
SelwynSeptember 29

Speed limit through West Melton to be lowered soon

The fight to improve road safety along State Highway 73 in a small Canterbury town has taken another step forward with a speed limit reduction from October 12.
Speed limit through West Melton to be lowered soon
Speed limit through West Melton to be lowered soon
ChristchurchSeptember 28

Occupants leave scene after car hits bank

A car collided with a bank near Christchurch early this morning - but the occupants had fled the scene by the time police arrived.
TravelSeptember 23

New motorway on-ramp an 'issue' concedes NZTA

The new northbound on-ramp from Halswell Junction Rd in Christchurch is part of a $195m major roading hub on the Southern Motorway - but it is not working for some motorists.
New motorway on-ramp an 'issue' concedes NZTA
New motorway on-ramp an 'issue' concedes NZTA
CanterburySeptember 22

Covid hero and ambulance volunteer's passion for medicine

Canterbury woman Jane Potts was recognised as a ‘Covid hero’ for her work volunteering as a St John ambulance officer during the lockdown.
Covid hero and ambulance volunteer's passion for medicine
Covid hero and ambulance volunteer's passion for medicine
ChristchurchSeptember 21

Police investigate early morning car fire

A car fire in Christchurch early this morning is being treated as suspicious.
Police investigate early morning car fire
Police investigate early morning car fire
SelwynSeptember 21

Compulsory micro-chipping of cats out of draft animal bylaw

Cats are unlikely to need to be micro-chipped in the Selwyn district as part of a new animal control bylaw.
Compulsory micro-chipping of cats out of draft animal bylaw
Compulsory micro-chipping of cats out of draft animal bylaw
ChristchurchSeptember 17

Outing ‘shoplifters, thieves’ could backfire for businesses

The 'walls of shame' being used by some Christchurch businesses to show images of 'shoplifters and thieves' they believe have been stealing from their premises may have legal consequences.
Outing ‘shoplifters, thieves’ could backfire for businesses
Outing ‘shoplifters, thieves’ could backfire for businesses