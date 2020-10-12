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Devon Bolger
devon.bolger@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Entertainment
October 12
'Strong cheese' and vivid dreams help Christchurch 75-year-old write book
John Ferris, 75, was able to achieve a goal he never thought possible with the help of a Canterbury community group for the elderly.
Selwyn
October 6
Canterbury district's ‘shovel ready’ roading package denied Government funding
A Canterbury district has missed out on millions of dollars in Government ‘shovel ready’ projects funding.
Entertainment
October 4
Live in Lincoln: Counting down to annual comedy show
Lincoln’s annual comedy festival is less than two weeks away.
Selwyn
September 29
Speed limit through West Melton to be lowered soon
The fight to improve road safety along State Highway 73 in a small Canterbury town has taken another step forward with a speed limit reduction from October 12.
Christchurch
September 28
Occupants leave scene after car hits bank
A car collided with a bank near Christchurch early this morning - but the occupants had fled the scene by the time police arrived.
Travel
September 23
New motorway on-ramp an 'issue' concedes NZTA
The new northbound on-ramp from Halswell Junction Rd in Christchurch is part of a $195m major roading hub on the Southern Motorway - but it is not working for some motorists.
Canterbury
September 22
Covid hero and ambulance volunteer's passion for medicine
Canterbury woman Jane Potts was recognised as a ‘Covid hero’ for her work volunteering as a St John ambulance officer during the lockdown.
Christchurch
September 21
Police investigate early morning car fire
A car fire in Christchurch early this morning is being treated as suspicious.
Selwyn
September 21
Compulsory micro-chipping of cats out of draft animal bylaw
Cats are unlikely to need to be micro-chipped in the Selwyn district as part of a new animal control bylaw.
Christchurch
September 17
Outing ‘shoplifters, thieves’ could backfire for businesses
The 'walls of shame' being used by some Christchurch businesses to show images of 'shoplifters and thieves' they believe have been stealing from their premises may have legal consequences.
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