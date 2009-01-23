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Diane Brown
diane.brown@odt.co.nz

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Central OtagoJanuary 23

Missing woman survived on water

Cromwell woman Jessica Roberts, found after being missing for 11 days, kept herself alive by drinking from swampy pools and sucking a water-drenched T-shirt.
Missing woman survived on water
Missing woman survived on water
Central OtagoJanuary 19

Maniototo Rates rise 14.8% after many items removed

A marathon nine-hour Maniototo Community Board meeting on Thursday halved the draft 29.7% rates rise for the ward.
Maniototo Rates rise 14.8% after many items removed
Maniototo Rates rise 14.8% after many items removed
Central OtagoJanuary 16

Council waiting for mining application

The Central Otago District Council has yet to receive a retrospective application for consent from Queenstown company SRL (Steve Rout Limited) for work carried out without consent last year.
Central OtagoJanuary 14

Cottage reserve size to double

One of Central Otago's better known historic sites, Mitchells Cottage reserve, will soon be bigger as the Department of Conservation adds more land.
Cottage reserve size to double
Cottage reserve size to double
Central OtagoJanuary 13

Jobs, $110m for economy from water

The Central Otago district economy is being supported to the tune of $110 million each year by the impact of irrigation and hydro electricity.
Jobs, $110m for economy from water
Jobs, $110m for economy from water
Central OtagoJanuary 11

Book sale does good business

Fruit pickers and other book lovers from around the Teviot Valley flocked to the two-day book sale held at Roxburgh on Friday and Saturday.
Central OtagoJanuary 11

Alexandra's power supply restored

Electricity was cut in several streets in Alexandra about 6am yesterday, when a vehicle hit a transformer in Chicago St and knocked it off its concrete base on to the ground.
Central OtagoJanuary 11

Triathlon cancelled but duathlon a triumph

A high flow in the Clutha River on Saturday forced the cancellation of the triathlon section of the 24th Jimmy's Triathlon and Treliske Organics Duathlon at Roxburgh for only the second time in the history of the race.
Triathlon cancelled but duathlon a triumph
Triathlon cancelled but duathlon a triumph
Central OtagoJanuary 9

Family celebrates 100 years on farm

Taking the advice of a psychic 100 years ago led to a farming lifestyle at Omakau for four generations of the Ball family.
Family celebrates 100 years on farm
Family celebrates 100 years on farm
Central OtagoJanuary 9

Plenty on their bikes as rail trail use rises

International visitors and excellent accommodation have combined to make this season a great one so far for Otago Central Rail Trail operators.
Plenty on their bikes as rail trail use rises
Plenty on their bikes as rail trail use rises