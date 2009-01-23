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Diane Brown
diane.brown@odt.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
January 23
Missing woman survived on water
Cromwell woman Jessica Roberts, found after being missing for 11 days, kept herself alive by drinking from swampy pools and sucking a water-drenched T-shirt.
Central Otago
January 19
Maniototo Rates rise 14.8% after many items removed
A marathon nine-hour Maniototo Community Board meeting on Thursday halved the draft 29.7% rates rise for the ward.
Central Otago
January 16
Council waiting for mining application
The Central Otago District Council has yet to receive a retrospective application for consent from Queenstown company SRL (Steve Rout Limited) for work carried out without consent last year.
Central Otago
January 14
Cottage reserve size to double
One of Central Otago's better known historic sites, Mitchells Cottage reserve, will soon be bigger as the Department of Conservation adds more land.
Central Otago
January 13
Jobs, $110m for economy from water
The Central Otago district economy is being supported to the tune of $110 million each year by the impact of irrigation and hydro electricity.
Central Otago
January 11
Book sale does good business
Fruit pickers and other book lovers from around the Teviot Valley flocked to the two-day book sale held at Roxburgh on Friday and Saturday.
Central Otago
January 11
Alexandra's power supply restored
Electricity was cut in several streets in Alexandra about 6am yesterday, when a vehicle hit a transformer in Chicago St and knocked it off its concrete base on to the ground.
Central Otago
January 11
Triathlon cancelled but duathlon a triumph
A high flow in the Clutha River on Saturday forced the cancellation of the triathlon section of the 24th Jimmy's Triathlon and Treliske Organics Duathlon at Roxburgh for only the second time in the history of the race.
Central Otago
January 9
Family celebrates 100 years on farm
Taking the advice of a psychic 100 years ago led to a farming lifestyle at Omakau for four generations of the Ball family.
Central Otago
January 9
Plenty on their bikes as rail trail use rises
International visitors and excellent accommodation have combined to make this season a great one so far for Otago Central Rail Trail operators.
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