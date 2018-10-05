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Dianne, Kapiti
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NewsOctober 5

Plenty of Scrutiny in End of Life Choice Bill

Sir Bill English claimed at the debate in Queenstown earlier this week, that killing was okay if you had a reason and it was subject to scrutiny.
Plenty of Scrutiny in End of Life Choice Bill
Plenty of Scrutiny in End of Life Choice Bill