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DonkeyKong
simon.kemp@alliedpress.co.nz

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EntertainmentNovember 17

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Early in a gaming console's life, there is a long list of remakes of old favourites released, usually to fill the time in between proper, next generation titles.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
EntertainmentFebruary 17

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
EntertainmentFebruary 3

Settlers Online: Retro classic online

It seems that retro gaming is getting more and more popular.
Settlers Online: Retro classic online
Settlers Online: Retro classic online
EntertainmentDecember 16

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons: Game design genius

In the not so recent past, the Xbox Live Arcade was associated with pretty puzzle games, indie releases and HD remakes of ''classics''.
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons: Game design genius
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons: Game design genius
BusinessJanuary 28

Samsung Galaxy Note 2: Review

The first thing that strikes you about the new Galaxy Note 2 from Samsung is its size. It's big. Very big. It's not overly heavy or fat, but if you are a fan of skinny jeans you'd need bag, as you wouldn't fit it into your pocket.
Samsung Galaxy Note 2: Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 2: Review
EntertainmentDecember 3

Medal of Honor: Warfighter: 'Superfluous' is the word for this

Ever since the series was given a bit of a makeover two years ago, Medal of Honor's focus story-wise has been on the soldiers and not on the pursuit of one antagonist, as most other games tend to do.
Medal of Honor: Warfighter: 'Superfluous' is the word for this
Medal of Honor: Warfighter: 'Superfluous' is the word for this
EntertainmentNovember 26

Forza Horizon: Great looks, great action

Console racers are quite firmly split into two sections - simulations and arcade racers.
Forza Horizon: Great looks, great action
Forza Horizon: Great looks, great action
EntertainmentNovember 19

'Halo' still deserves crown

To all the Halo fanboys out there - don't worry, you can breathe again. Halo 4 is as good as you were hoping for.
'Halo' still deserves crown
'Halo' still deserves crown
EntertainmentOctober 29

Stands out from the crowd

Set 50 years after the events of Fable 3, Lionhead has once again brought us to the magical land of Albion, this time as Gabriel, a young man, accompanied (after an early in-game accident) only by his trusty steed, Seren, and mystical 300-year-old seer Theresa.
EntertainmentSeptember 17

Madden 13: Stunning visuals in gridiron game

If you're not a fan of American football, then the Madden series of games will probably have not featured much on your games radar.
Madden 13: Stunning visuals in gridiron game
Madden 13: Stunning visuals in gridiron game