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Doug Thomson
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Home & GardenAugust 4

Rhodos suited to garden’s dry spots

Dunedin Botanic Garden's Doug Thomson has some tips on growing rhododendrons in dry areas.
Rhodos suited to garden’s dry spots
Rhodos suited to garden’s dry spots
Home & GardenMarch 6

Neighbourhood support a boon

The woodland garden is a recognised genre in horticulture.
Neighbourhood support a boon
Neighbourhood support a boon
Home & GardenApril 23

Focus on the autumn crocus

Over the past few weeks cameras have been clicking in the southwest corner of the Azalea Garden in the Rhododendron Dell at Dunedin Botanic Garden.
Focus on the autumn crocus
Focus on the autumn crocus
Home & GardenAugust 1

Early rhodos a midwinter pick-me-up

Bursts of colour in the midwinter garden are always a welcome boost to morale while spring still seems some way off.
Early rhodos a midwinter pick-me-up
Early rhodos a midwinter pick-me-up
Home & GardenApril 3

Long-flowering Himalayan native

The Himalayan region is home to more than 12,000 plant species, and many of our favourite woodland plants originate there.
Long-flowering Himalayan native
Long-flowering Himalayan native
Home & GardenJuly 25

Shrub holds its own on difficult site

The Rhododendron Dell in the Dunedin Botanic Garden has several large old ribbonwood trees scattered throughout.
Shrub holds its own on difficult site
Shrub holds its own on difficult site
Home & GardenNovember 22

Relocated peony blazes into life

One of the key projects in the Rhododendron Dell in spring last year was the renovation of the Peony Border at the south end of the Cherry Walk. Straggly old witch hazels were removed, the border widened, a new selection of herbaceous perennials planted and some of the peonies rearranged.
Home & GardenApril 26

Autumn attention-seeker

Ceratostigma willmottianum spends most of the year in shy modesty.
Home & GardenNovember 10

Plant life: Surprise awaits in the garden

If your idea of a rhododendron is one of big showy flowers and broad oval leaves you may well walk past Rhododendron genestierianum without even noticing it.
Plant life: Surprise awaits in the garden
Plant life: Surprise awaits in the garden
Home & GardenJuly 28

A star in midwinter

When you think about it, midwinter flowering is a pretty big ask of any plant.
A star in midwinter
A star in midwinter