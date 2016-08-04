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Doug Thomson
dougt@mailhost
Latest
Home & Garden
August 4
Rhodos suited to garden’s dry spots
Dunedin Botanic Garden's Doug Thomson has some tips on growing rhododendrons in dry areas.
Home & Garden
March 6
Neighbourhood support a boon
The woodland garden is a recognised genre in horticulture.
Home & Garden
April 23
Focus on the autumn crocus
Over the past few weeks cameras have been clicking in the southwest corner of the Azalea Garden in the Rhododendron Dell at Dunedin Botanic Garden.
Home & Garden
August 1
Early rhodos a midwinter pick-me-up
Bursts of colour in the midwinter garden are always a welcome boost to morale while spring still seems some way off.
Home & Garden
April 3
Long-flowering Himalayan native
The Himalayan region is home to more than 12,000 plant species, and many of our favourite woodland plants originate there.
Home & Garden
July 25
Shrub holds its own on difficult site
The Rhododendron Dell in the Dunedin Botanic Garden has several large old ribbonwood trees scattered throughout.
Home & Garden
November 22
Relocated peony blazes into life
One of the key projects in the Rhododendron Dell in spring last year was the renovation of the Peony Border at the south end of the Cherry Walk. Straggly old witch hazels were removed, the border widened, a new selection of herbaceous perennials planted and some of the peonies rearranged.
Home & Garden
April 26
Autumn attention-seeker
Ceratostigma willmottianum spends most of the year in shy modesty.
Home & Garden
November 10
Plant life: Surprise awaits in the garden
If your idea of a rhododendron is one of big showy flowers and broad oval leaves you may well walk past Rhododendron genestierianum without even noticing it.
Home & Garden
July 28
A star in midwinter
When you think about it, midwinter flowering is a pretty big ask of any plant.
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