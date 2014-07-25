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Dylan Norfield
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Latest
Home & Garden
July 25
Starting a garden - the planning stage
One of the most enjoyable parts of gardening is going out and buying new plants.
Home & Garden
November 15
Stifle weeds with ground-cover
Weeds are simply plants in the wrong place, so one of the best ways of stopping them is to give them no place to grow.
Home & Garden
December 22
Well worth waiting for
Have you got a dry, 1m-wide spot in the garden where little else will grow? Does a plant with blue-grey foliage that lasts 10 years with little or no maintenance and has a spectacular 3m-high flower sound good?
Home & Garden
July 21
Hedging your best in the garden
A row of plants pruned as though they are one can form a great living barrier. Hedges are incredibly versatile and can be any size, shape or colour, depending on the species used.
Home & Garden
May 26
Ready to start winter clean-up, but take your time
It's that time of year again, when areas of the garden are starting to look tired.
Home & Garden
March 24
Protea's majestic statement
If you are looking to commemorate the upcoming royal wedding, why not plant a royal plant.
Home & Garden
October 21
Responsive bloomer
Forget the plastic flowers that dance to music, why not grow a real plant that moves.
Home & Garden
September 2
'Diascia' a bee's dream
I am always looking for plants that can fend for themselves and cover the ground, smothering all those pesky weeds.
Home & Garden
July 8
It's rosemary, but not as we know it
When reading gardening magazines or visiting local garden centres, it seems as though vegetable and herb gardening are major trends at present. If following a trend, why not still be different by choosing unusual plants to grow in your garden?
Home & Garden
May 13
Just another conifer? Think again
If, like me, you sometimes think of conifers as evergreen trees with little to offer, then we must both think again.
View more