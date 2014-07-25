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Dylan Norfield
dylann@odt.co.nz

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Home & GardenJuly 25

Starting a garden - the planning stage

One of the most enjoyable parts of gardening is going out and buying new plants.
Starting a garden - the planning stage
Starting a garden - the planning stage
Home & GardenNovember 15

Stifle weeds with ground-cover

Weeds are simply plants in the wrong place, so one of the best ways of stopping them is to give them no place to grow.
Home & GardenDecember 22

Well worth waiting for

Have you got a dry, 1m-wide spot in the garden where little else will grow? Does a plant with blue-grey foliage that lasts 10 years with little or no maintenance and has a spectacular 3m-high flower sound good?
Well worth waiting for
Well worth waiting for
Home & GardenJuly 21

Hedging your best in the garden

A row of plants pruned as though they are one can form a great living barrier. Hedges are incredibly versatile and can be any size, shape or colour, depending on the species used.
Hedging your best in the garden
Hedging your best in the garden
Home & GardenMay 26

Ready to start winter clean-up, but take your time

It's that time of year again, when areas of the garden are starting to look tired.
Ready to start winter clean-up, but take your time
Ready to start winter clean-up, but take your time
Home & GardenMarch 24

Protea's majestic statement

If you are looking to commemorate the upcoming royal wedding, why not plant a royal plant.
Protea's majestic statement
Protea's majestic statement
Home & GardenOctober 21

Responsive bloomer

Forget the plastic flowers that dance to music, why not grow a real plant that moves.
Responsive bloomer
Responsive bloomer
Home & GardenSeptember 2

'Diascia' a bee's dream

I am always looking for plants that can fend for themselves and cover the ground, smothering all those pesky weeds.
'Diascia' a bee's dream
'Diascia' a bee's dream
Home & GardenJuly 8

It's rosemary, but not as we know it

When reading gardening magazines or visiting local garden centres, it seems as though vegetable and herb gardening are major trends at present. If following a trend, why not still be different by choosing unusual plants to grow in your garden?
It's rosemary, but not as we know it
It's rosemary, but not as we know it
Home & GardenMay 13

Just another conifer? Think again

If, like me, you sometimes think of conifers as evergreen trees with little to offer, then we must both think again.
Just another conifer? Think again
Just another conifer? Think again