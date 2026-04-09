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Dylan Smits
dylan.smits@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

ChristchurchApril 9

Christchurch stadium's food and drink sales a big revenue source

Half of the One New Zealand Stadium operator’s revenue will come from food and beverages as the company aims to get more financial independence from the city council.
Christchurch stadium's food and drink sales a big revenue source
Christchurch stadium's food and drink sales a big revenue source
SportApril 7

Three rowing coaches sent home from Maadi Cup

Three Christchurch high school rowing coaches were sent home from the prestigious Maadi Cup after socialising on the first day of the regatta.
SportApril 7

Christchurch coaches sent home from schools’ top rowing event

Three Christchurch high school rowing coaches were sent home from the prestigious Maadi Cup after socialising on the first day of the regatta.
WānakaApril 2

'Coolest great-grandma': 90-year-old celebrates birthday with skydive at Wānaka

How do you celebrate your 90th birthday? By becoming the “coolest great-grandma around”.
'Coolest great-grandma': 90-year-old celebrates birthday with skydive at Wānaka
'Coolest great-grandma': 90-year-old celebrates birthday with skydive at Wānaka
ChristchurchApril 1

'Probably the coolest great-grandma around': Sky’s the limit for June

How did a Christchurch retirement home resident celebrate her 90th birthday? With a tandem parachute jump from 12,000ft of course.
'Probably the coolest great-grandma around': Sky’s the limit for June
'Probably the coolest great-grandma around': Sky’s the limit for June
ChristchurchMarch 29

River corridor rethink as city seeks room to grow

Building new housing in the Christchurch red zone could become more attractive to developers in the coming years as quality greenfield land on the city’s edge becomes scarce.
River corridor rethink as city seeks room to grow
River corridor rethink as city seeks room to grow
NationalMarch 26

'Horrible people': Stolen identities used to raid benefit payments

A scam has been uncovered in Christchurch in which fraudsters allegedly steal beneficiaries’ identities to swindle payments from the Ministry of Social Development.
'Horrible people': Stolen identities used to raid benefit payments
'Horrible people': Stolen identities used to raid benefit payments
ChristchurchMarch 26

'They got all my information and they knew my address'

A scam has been uncovered in Christchurch in which fraudsters allegedly steal beneficiaries’ identities to swindle payments from the Ministry of Social Development.
'They got all my information and they knew my address'
'They got all my information and they knew my address'
NationalMarch 25

Christchurch cancer drug campaigner dies aged 45

A Christchurch mum who tirelessly advocated for lifesaving cancer drugs to be publicly funded has died aged 45.
Christchurch cancer drug campaigner dies aged 45
Christchurch cancer drug campaigner dies aged 45
ChristchurchMarch 25

Cancer drug campaigner dies after health battle

A Christchurch mum who tirelessly advocated for lifesaving cancer drugs to be publicly funded has died aged 45.
Cancer drug campaigner dies after health battle
Cancer drug campaigner dies after health battle