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Dylan Smits
dylan.smits@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Christchurch
April 9
Christchurch stadium's food and drink sales a big revenue source
Half of the One New Zealand Stadium operator’s revenue will come from food and beverages as the company aims to get more financial independence from the city council.
Sport
April 7
Three rowing coaches sent home from Maadi Cup
Three Christchurch high school rowing coaches were sent home from the prestigious Maadi Cup after socialising on the first day of the regatta.
Sport
April 7
Christchurch coaches sent home from schools’ top rowing event
Three Christchurch high school rowing coaches were sent home from the prestigious Maadi Cup after socialising on the first day of the regatta.
Wānaka
April 2
'Coolest great-grandma': 90-year-old celebrates birthday with skydive at Wānaka
How do you celebrate your 90th birthday? By becoming the “coolest great-grandma around”.
Christchurch
April 1
'Probably the coolest great-grandma around': Sky’s the limit for June
How did a Christchurch retirement home resident celebrate her 90th birthday? With a tandem parachute jump from 12,000ft of course.
Christchurch
March 29
River corridor rethink as city seeks room to grow
Building new housing in the Christchurch red zone could become more attractive to developers in the coming years as quality greenfield land on the city’s edge becomes scarce.
National
March 26
'Horrible people': Stolen identities used to raid benefit payments
A scam has been uncovered in Christchurch in which fraudsters allegedly steal beneficiaries’ identities to swindle payments from the Ministry of Social Development.
Christchurch
March 26
'They got all my information and they knew my address'
A scam has been uncovered in Christchurch in which fraudsters allegedly steal beneficiaries’ identities to swindle payments from the Ministry of Social Development.
National
March 25
Christchurch cancer drug campaigner dies aged 45
A Christchurch mum who tirelessly advocated for lifesaving cancer drugs to be publicly funded has died aged 45.
Christchurch
March 25
Cancer drug campaigner dies after health battle
A Christchurch mum who tirelessly advocated for lifesaving cancer drugs to be publicly funded has died aged 45.
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