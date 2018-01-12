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Eileen Goodwin
eileen.goodwin@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinJanuary 12

Demand for book on Trump

Copies of an attention-grabbing new book about United States President Donald Trump sold out quickly this week in Otago.
Demand for book on Trump
Demand for book on Trump
DunedinJanuary 11

GP pushed for cancer ops

When Kevin and Kay Small experienced identical symptoms of fatigue and lethargy, they thought  they had eaten too many oysters on holiday.
GP pushed for cancer ops
GP pushed for cancer ops
NationalJanuary 11

‘Slippage’ affecting information Act

The Government is promising to reform the Official Information Act after criticism it is manipulated for political purposes.
‘Slippage’ affecting information Act
‘Slippage’ affecting information Act
DunedinJanuary 10

Bowel symptoms often ignored

''Powerful'' stories are emerging in a study of bowel cancer sufferers that will highlight symptoms people often ignore.
Bowel symptoms often ignored
Bowel symptoms often ignored
Life & StyleJanuary 9

Artist drawn by history, isolation

Seacliff remains in the shadow of its eponymous asylum.
Artist drawn by history, isolation
Artist drawn by history, isolation
DunedinJanuary 5

Role a ‘hard place to be’

Two charitable organisations in Dunedin ran into major internal conflict last year. Reporter  Eileen Goodwin looks at how such problems can be avoided.
Role a ‘hard place to be’
Role a ‘hard place to be’
Central OtagoJanuary 5

Alexandra electricity fault being rectified

Fifteen Alexandra electricity customers are using generators for the next few days while a cable fault is fixed.
DunedinJanuary 4

New passengers, sanitation for norovirus cruise ship

A cruise ship struck by a norovirus outbreak will have a new intake of passengers before arriving in Dunedin, i-Site visitor centre manager Louise van de Vlierd says.
New passengers, sanitation for norovirus cruise ship
New passengers, sanitation for norovirus cruise ship
DunedinJanuary 4

DHB senior managers settling in

After a string of departures from the troubled organisation, new senior managers are settling in at the Southern District Health Board.
DHB senior managers settling in
DHB senior managers settling in
DunedinJanuary 2

Debate on psychiatric services

Hospital planners are in a ''dilemma'' over whether to include mental health in Dunedin's new hospital.
Debate on psychiatric services
Debate on psychiatric services