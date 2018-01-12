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Eileen Goodwin
eileen.goodwin@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
January 12
Demand for book on Trump
Copies of an attention-grabbing new book about United States President Donald Trump sold out quickly this week in Otago.
Dunedin
January 11
GP pushed for cancer ops
When Kevin and Kay Small experienced identical symptoms of fatigue and lethargy, they thought they had eaten too many oysters on holiday.
National
January 11
‘Slippage’ affecting information Act
The Government is promising to reform the Official Information Act after criticism it is manipulated for political purposes.
Dunedin
January 10
Bowel symptoms often ignored
''Powerful'' stories are emerging in a study of bowel cancer sufferers that will highlight symptoms people often ignore.
Life & Style
January 9
Artist drawn by history, isolation
Seacliff remains in the shadow of its eponymous asylum.
Dunedin
January 5
Role a ‘hard place to be’
Two charitable organisations in Dunedin ran into major internal conflict last year. Reporter Eileen Goodwin looks at how such problems can be avoided.
Central Otago
January 5
Alexandra electricity fault being rectified
Fifteen Alexandra electricity customers are using generators for the next few days while a cable fault is fixed.
Dunedin
January 4
New passengers, sanitation for norovirus cruise ship
A cruise ship struck by a norovirus outbreak will have a new intake of passengers before arriving in Dunedin, i-Site visitor centre manager Louise van de Vlierd says.
Dunedin
January 4
DHB senior managers settling in
After a string of departures from the troubled organisation, new senior managers are settling in at the Southern District Health Board.
Dunedin
January 2
Debate on psychiatric services
Hospital planners are in a ''dilemma'' over whether to include mental health in Dunedin's new hospital.
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