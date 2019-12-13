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Elena McPhee
elena.mcphee@odt.co.nz

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NewsDecember 13

Uni degree for man 30 years after his death

Thirty years after his death, Graeme Watson will finally receive his degree: a bachelor of laws with honours.
Uni degree for man 30 years after his death
Uni degree for man 30 years after his death
NewsDecember 6

Funding for global research project

A groundbreaking multidisciplinary research project involving 6000 people in different parts of the world to shed light on how religion affects family size and child health, has received a multimillion-dollar grant.
Funding for global research project
Funding for global research project
NewsDecember 6

Vaka flotilla taking shape at polytech

Budding arborists from the Otago Polytechnic and members of Dunedin’s Pasifika community — with the help of a Cook Island canoe builder — are collaborating to create a flotilla of traditional vaka.
Vaka flotilla taking shape at polytech
Vaka flotilla taking shape at polytech
DunedinDecember 5

Five arrests made in East Taieri

Five arrests have been made after "traffic offending" in East Taieri.
NewsDecember 5

Uni earmarked more than just marine science

Cuts to academic jobs in the department of mathematics and statistics to redress financial problems were in the pipeline before the controversy surrounding marine sciences at the University of Otago, information obtained by the Otago Daily Times reveals.
Uni earmarked more than just marine science
Uni earmarked more than just marine science
NewsDecember 5

PhD celebration dampened by visa woes

A PhD graduand who has pushed unsuccessfully to get his new wife into the country for his graduation tomorrow says the day will fall a bit flat without her — but it has to go ahead.
PhD celebration dampened by visa woes
PhD celebration dampened by visa woes
DunedinDecember 4

For whom the bell tolls: Ringing for her mother

When New Zealand’s first female Muslim chaplain struck the University of Otago bell after submitting her doctor of philosophy thesis she was thinking of her mother.
For whom the bell tolls: Ringing for her mother
For whom the bell tolls: Ringing for her mother
DunedinDecember 4

Symposium to consider how open education fits in reforms

New Zealand’s first symposium on open education begins at Otago Polytechnic tomorrow — and will give academics the chance to hear the case for introducing more free resources for students when it comes to the Government’s sweeping reforms to the tertiary education sector.
Symposium to consider how open education fits in reforms
Symposium to consider how open education fits in reforms
DunedinDecember 4

Polytech students display their talents

From original animations to graphic and website design and laser-crafted wooden trinkets, a creative display of 24 students at Otago Polytechnic — some of them school leavers, and others mature students— is proof of hidden potential, their lecturer says.
Polytech students display their talents
Polytech students display their talents
DunedinDecember 3

Polytech in good heart

It will be business as usual for Otago Polytechnic next year, as tertiary educators continue to wait and see what new educational reforms will look like, the head of the institution says.
Polytech in good heart
Polytech in good heart