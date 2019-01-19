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Ella Stokes
ella.stokes@thestar.co.nz

Latest

DunedinJanuary 19

Dog and owner pick up rubbish from their 'spot'

One extra-clever dog and his owner are taking a new approach to picking up litter.
Dog and owner pick up rubbish from their 'spot'
Dog and owner pick up rubbish from their 'spot'
DunedinJanuary 19

Art and design educator starts youth programme

A career in teaching and a passion for contemporary art has sparked a Dunedin woman to create a new programme.
Art and design educator starts youth programme
Art and design educator starts youth programme
DunedinJanuary 12

Lloyd's still broadcasting at 95

Age isn't a barrier to storytelling for Dunedin's Lloyd Martin, who at 95 he can still keep an audience entertained across the airwaves.
Lloyd's still broadcasting at 95
Lloyd's still broadcasting at 95
DunedinDecember 22

Awards recognise pupils' harbour health efforts

A group of pupils have been recognised for their work investigating the health of Otago Harbour.
Awards recognise pupils' harbour health efforts
Awards recognise pupils' harbour health efforts
NewsJuly 28

Doug takes care of things off the field

You don't have to be a top points scorer to be a legend at the Taieri Rugby Football Club. Doug Boyes has been an integral part for almost 50 years.
Doug takes care of things off the field
Doug takes care of things off the field
South OtagoJuly 25

Demand for housing questioned

A Milton home-owner has questioned the ''high demand'' for affordable housing in the Clutha district after struggling for months to sell her three-bedroom property.
Demand for housing questioned
Demand for housing questioned
DunedinJune 16

Decades of helping community

Getting a phone call at 5 o'clock on a Friday night and not knowing when you are going to get home has been the reality for a Dunedin LandSAR volunteer for almost 40 years.
Decades of helping community
Decades of helping community
NewsJune 16

Festival's new chairwoman in thick of 'big job'

Taieri Times is recognising people for the good they do in the community. In ‘‘Top Types’’ we will be celebrating these people. This week we talk to Kelly Ennis.
Festival's new chairwoman in thick of 'big job'
Festival's new chairwoman in thick of 'big job'
DunedinJune 16

New premises improve Citizens Advice Bureau

After moving to a new premises, Citizen Advice Bureau Dunedin say they are now able to offer a more confidential service.
New premises improve Citizens Advice Bureau
New premises improve Citizens Advice Bureau
DunedinJune 16

Sign language course first

For the first time a University of Otago residential college has run a New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) course.
Sign language course first
Sign language course first