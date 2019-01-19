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Ella Stokes
ella.stokes@thestar.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
January 19
Dog and owner pick up rubbish from their 'spot'
One extra-clever dog and his owner are taking a new approach to picking up litter.
Dunedin
January 19
Art and design educator starts youth programme
A career in teaching and a passion for contemporary art has sparked a Dunedin woman to create a new programme.
Dunedin
January 12
Lloyd's still broadcasting at 95
Age isn't a barrier to storytelling for Dunedin's Lloyd Martin, who at 95 he can still keep an audience entertained across the airwaves.
Dunedin
December 22
Awards recognise pupils' harbour health efforts
A group of pupils have been recognised for their work investigating the health of Otago Harbour.
News
July 28
Doug takes care of things off the field
You don't have to be a top points scorer to be a legend at the Taieri Rugby Football Club. Doug Boyes has been an integral part for almost 50 years.
South Otago
July 25
Demand for housing questioned
A Milton home-owner has questioned the ''high demand'' for affordable housing in the Clutha district after struggling for months to sell her three-bedroom property.
Dunedin
June 16
Decades of helping community
Getting a phone call at 5 o'clock on a Friday night and not knowing when you are going to get home has been the reality for a Dunedin LandSAR volunteer for almost 40 years.
News
June 16
Festival's new chairwoman in thick of 'big job'
Taieri Times is recognising people for the good they do in the community. In ‘‘Top Types’’ we will be celebrating these people. This week we talk to Kelly Ennis.
Dunedin
June 16
New premises improve Citizens Advice Bureau
After moving to a new premises, Citizen Advice Bureau Dunedin say they are now able to offer a more confidential service.
Dunedin
June 16
Sign language course first
For the first time a University of Otago residential college has run a New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) course.
View more