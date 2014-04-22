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Ellie Constantine
ellie.constantine@odt.co.nz
Latest
Fashion
April 22
A nice bit of sparkle
A gracious house on Dunedin's York Pl is said to be home to one of the city's best-kept secrets - a literal treasure trove. Reporter Ellie Constantine knocked on the door to see what the fuss was about.
News
May 20
Holiday haunts: 'I just like to come down and be here'
Having their own slice of paradise to escape to, where there is little more to do than unwind and watch the weather change, has yielded a lifetime of memories for Elaine and Stephen Warburton.
News
May 20
Our identity fashioned and writ large in black
Black can be the colour of mourning and the colour of night, but most importantly, it is the colour of New Zealand.
Dunedin
August 14
Mud, mud, glorious mud
Testing the course for Sunday's Mud Sweat and Tears Challenge at Wingatui Racecourse is Dunedin operations manager Paul Vlietstra.
Dunedin
August 10
CCTV camera put to use in drains
The latest in pipe examination technology has landed in Dunedin.
Dunedin
August 8
Anger over damage at Brighton Domain
Brighton Domain has been "bloody mutilated" by a local resident, Dunedin city councillor Colin Weatherall says, and he has had enough.
Dunedin
August 8
First Stadium Market in October
Everything from crafts to curios will be for sale at Dunedin's first Stadium Market in October.
Dunedin
August 8
'G-string' found on seal now raising money
First it threatened a life, and then it made headlines around the world. Now, a "homemade-looking G-string" removed from a seal's neck by a Department of Conservation ranger is up for auction.
Dunedin
August 7
Too few cooks in the kitchen
Fewer than 12 people from the South Island have signed up to audition for MasterChef NZ, leaving organisers asking why.
Dunedin
August 7
Domestic airfare cuts 'great' for Otago
Air New Zealand's move to cut domestic fares has "got to be great" for Otago, with a flight between Auckland and Dunedin or Queenstown now costing as little as $79.
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