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Ellie Constantine
ellie.constantine@odt.co.nz

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FashionApril 22

A nice bit of sparkle

A gracious house on Dunedin's York Pl is said to be home to one of the city's best-kept secrets - a literal treasure trove. Reporter Ellie Constantine knocked on the door to see what the fuss was about.
NewsMay 20

Holiday haunts: 'I just like to come down and be here'

Having their own slice of paradise to escape to, where there is little more to do than unwind and watch the weather change, has yielded a lifetime of memories for Elaine and Stephen Warburton.
NewsMay 20

Our identity fashioned and writ large in black

Black can be the colour of mourning and the colour of night, but most importantly, it is the colour of New Zealand.
DunedinAugust 14

Mud, mud, glorious mud

Testing the course for Sunday's Mud Sweat and Tears Challenge at Wingatui Racecourse is Dunedin operations manager Paul Vlietstra.
Mud, mud, glorious mud
Mud, mud, glorious mud
DunedinAugust 10

CCTV camera put to use in drains

The latest in pipe examination technology has landed in Dunedin.
CCTV camera put to use in drains
CCTV camera put to use in drains
DunedinAugust 8

Anger over damage at Brighton Domain

Brighton Domain has been &quot;bloody mutilated&quot; by a local resident, Dunedin city councillor Colin Weatherall says, and he has had enough.
Anger over damage at Brighton Domain
Anger over damage at Brighton Domain
DunedinAugust 8

First Stadium Market in October

Everything from crafts to curios will be for sale at Dunedin's first Stadium Market in October.
DunedinAugust 8

'G-string' found on seal now raising money

First it threatened a life, and then it made headlines around the world. Now, a &quot;homemade-looking G-string&quot; removed from a seal's neck by a Department of Conservation ranger is up for auction.
'G-string' found on seal now raising money
'G-string' found on seal now raising money
DunedinAugust 7

Too few cooks in the kitchen

Fewer than 12 people from the South Island have signed up to audition for MasterChef NZ, leaving organisers asking why.
Too few cooks in the kitchen
Too few cooks in the kitchen
DunedinAugust 7

Domestic airfare cuts 'great' for Otago

Air New Zealand's move to cut domestic fares has &quot;got to be great&quot; for Otago, with a flight between Auckland and Dunedin or Queenstown now costing as little as $79.