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Elliot Parker
elliot.parker@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinMay 20

Parking issue for business

Business owners in Green Island and Mosgiel are becoming frustrated with a lack of available parks for customers in their areas.
DunedinMay 15

Vanuatu pen-pal bid teaches compassion

Broad Bay School pupils hope to become pen pals with Vanuatuan children affected by Cyclone Pam after sending them boxes of toys, books, letters and stationery.
Vanuatu pen-pal bid teaches compassion
Vanuatu pen-pal bid teaches compassion
DunedinMay 12

Medals aplenty for club

The Taieri community is getting behind the Mosgiel Taekwondo Club, which bagged 21 medals at the International Taekwondo South Island Regional Tournament in Christchurch on the weekend of May 2-3.
DunedinMay 11

Arcade challenge cartons of fun

What do a ''torture chamber'', pinball machine, air hockey, and a pool table have in common?
Arcade challenge cartons of fun
Arcade challenge cartons of fun
DunedinMay 10

Late charges OK in zorb showdown

Like a scene from The Lord of the Rings, University of Otago students formed two battle lines and charged head-on into each other yesterday in a zorb ball showdown.
Late charges OK in zorb showdown
Late charges OK in zorb showdown
DunedinMay 6

Rhyme, metre and verse create chain reaction

An audience of about 100 people were captivated by poets at the Athenaeum Library in Dunedin yesterday.
DunedinMay 6

Foehn wind brings unseasonal warmth to Dunedin

A northwesterly wind coming from over the mountains meant Dunedin experienced an unseasonable high of 24degC yesterday.
NewsMay 4

Orchard workers head home to help

For more than six weeks, a group of Vanuatuans have agonised in Otago while their families back home struggle with the destruction caused by Cyclone Pam.
DunedinMay 4

Candidates out to impress party faithful

The four Green Party co leader candidates had five minutes to impress party supporters on Saturday.
Candidates out to impress party faithful
Candidates out to impress party faithful
DunedinMay 4

Many turn out to protest meals move

About 200 people packed the terraces in the Octagon on Saturday to demand the Southern DHB keep meals in house instead of following through with a proposed move to outsource them.