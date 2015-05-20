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Elliot Parker
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Latest
Dunedin
May 20
Parking issue for business
Business owners in Green Island and Mosgiel are becoming frustrated with a lack of available parks for customers in their areas.
Dunedin
May 15
Vanuatu pen-pal bid teaches compassion
Broad Bay School pupils hope to become pen pals with Vanuatuan children affected by Cyclone Pam after sending them boxes of toys, books, letters and stationery.
Dunedin
May 12
Medals aplenty for club
The Taieri community is getting behind the Mosgiel Taekwondo Club, which bagged 21 medals at the International Taekwondo South Island Regional Tournament in Christchurch on the weekend of May 2-3.
Dunedin
May 11
Arcade challenge cartons of fun
What do a ''torture chamber'', pinball machine, air hockey, and a pool table have in common?
Dunedin
May 10
Late charges OK in zorb showdown
Like a scene from The Lord of the Rings, University of Otago students formed two battle lines and charged head-on into each other yesterday in a zorb ball showdown.
Dunedin
May 6
Rhyme, metre and verse create chain reaction
An audience of about 100 people were captivated by poets at the Athenaeum Library in Dunedin yesterday.
Dunedin
May 6
Foehn wind brings unseasonal warmth to Dunedin
A northwesterly wind coming from over the mountains meant Dunedin experienced an unseasonable high of 24degC yesterday.
News
May 4
Orchard workers head home to help
For more than six weeks, a group of Vanuatuans have agonised in Otago while their families back home struggle with the destruction caused by Cyclone Pam.
Dunedin
May 4
Candidates out to impress party faithful
The four Green Party co leader candidates had five minutes to impress party supporters on Saturday.
Dunedin
May 4
Many turn out to protest meals move
About 200 people packed the terraces in the Octagon on Saturday to demand the Southern DHB keep meals in house instead of following through with a proposed move to outsource them.
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