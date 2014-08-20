SECTIONS
Emily Menkes
emily@odt.co.nz

Latest

EntertainmentAugust 20

Story of towering achievement suggests politics need not be a plaything

A play set in Depression-era Waitaki aims to put the substance back into politics, writes Emily Menkes.
Story of towering achievement suggests politics need not be a plaything
Story of towering achievement suggests politics need not be a plaything
North OtagoDecember 26

Resource recovery trust attempting to recoup loss

Initiatives are being undertaken by the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust to recoup a small loss in the first three months of this financial year, caused by lower returns on recycled materials.