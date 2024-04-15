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Emily Moorhouse
emily.moorhouse@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

ChristchurchApril 15

'No hope': Canterbury 51-year-old sentenced after armed crime spree

A recidivist robber who went on a month-long crime spree across Canterbury armed with a hatchet and imitation gun has already spent more than half his life behind bars.
'No hope': Canterbury 51-year-old sentenced after armed crime spree
'No hope': Canterbury 51-year-old sentenced after armed crime spree
NationalApril 9

Ex-director stole sports gear grants from clubs

A former Christchurch sports director created false documents to steal more than $180,000 worth of grants for sports gear from various organisations.
Ex-director stole sports gear grants from clubs
Ex-director stole sports gear grants from clubs
NationalApril 9

Man who chased March 15 terrorist appears in court

A man who chased the Christchurch terrorist away from one of the mosques has appeared in court accused of assault.
Man who chased March 15 terrorist appears in court
Man who chased March 15 terrorist appears in court
ChristchurchApril 9

Former director stole $180K in sports grants

A Christchurch pub manager stole $180k in grant funding and put it towards sports groups he was connected to.
Former director stole $180K in sports grants
Former director stole $180K in sports grants
ChristchurchApril 4

Christchurch man sentenced to jail for beating woman after she ate 'too much toast'

A woman subjected to a series of brutal beatings because she had eaten “too much toast” is struggling to shake what she saw in her attacker’s eyes as he meted out his punishment.
Christchurch man sentenced to jail for beating woman after she ate 'too much toast'
Christchurch man sentenced to jail for beating woman after she ate 'too much toast'
ChristchurchApril 2

Man who assaulted elderly widow then chased girl through park sentenced

A man who chased a schoolgirl through a Christchurch park and touched her inappropriately had done the same to an elderly widow just moments before.
Man who assaulted elderly widow then chased girl through park sentenced
Man who assaulted elderly widow then chased girl through park sentenced
ChristchurchMarch 19

Man beat woman with wooden bat after she refused to have sex

A victim says she hopes the Christchurch man who beat her with a wooden baseball bat and held her at knifepoint because she refused to have sex with him gets the help he needs in jail.
Man beat woman with wooden bat after she refused to have sex
Man beat woman with wooden bat after she refused to have sex
ChristchurchDecember 13

Teen who killed stranger with martial arts kick released from prison

A teenager who fatally kicked a stranger in central Christchurch has been released from prison and placed on home detention.
Teen who killed stranger with martial arts kick released from prison
Teen who killed stranger with martial arts kick released from prison
ChristchurchDecember 4

CTV building designer told his lack of accountability was painful for victims' families

The man whose company designed the six-storey CTV building that collapsed in the February 22, 2011, earthquake, killing 115 people, has been accused of one of the “worst engineering failures in the country”.
CTV building designer told his lack of accountability was painful for victims' families
CTV building designer told his lack of accountability was painful for victims' families
ChristchurchNovember 22

'Unpleasant and deceitful': $400k yacht seized due to previous owner's debt

A woman who bought a luxury yacht that was later seized due to money owed on it has told a Christchurch court the man who sold it to her was “the most unpleasant and deceitful person I’ve ever come across”.
'Unpleasant and deceitful': $400k yacht seized due to previous owner's debt
'Unpleasant and deceitful': $400k yacht seized due to previous owner's debt