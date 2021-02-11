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Emma Perry
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Latest
Dunedin
February 11
Chipmunks Dunedin closing
Chipmunks Dunedin will close its doors for the last time next month.
Dunedin
February 10
Reports of widespread romantic planning
It's the thought that counts, and Otago romantics are thinking ahead this year.
Dunedin
February 10
DCC water review to follow ministry’s
The DCC won't start to review its processes in relation to the lead contamination of drinking water at three East Otago towns until after the Health Ministry's review is done next month.
Dunedin
February 9
$250,000 for climate plan suggestions
A $250,000 "rapid review" of Dunedin’s climate emissions and potential solutions recommends the city council prepares a further climate change plan.
News
February 7
Aerial firefighting costs blow out
An increasing number of severe fires has forced Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) to expand its aerial firefighting budget by more than $3 million.
Dunedin
February 7
Jetskiers found stranded on sandbar
A search and rescue operation launched for two missing jetskiiers near Dunedin this evening located the pair stuck on a sandbar.
North Otago
February 7
One injured in crash near Dunback
One person sustained moderate injuries in a crash near Dunback this morning.
Dunedin
February 4
Parents fear for newborn exposure
Parents Richard and Rachel Olsen, of Waikouaiti, were horrified to hear some of the water Mrs Olsen had been drinking during her pregnancy might have contained high levels of lead.
Dunedin
February 3
Lead in water news ‘absolutely horrifying’
A Waikouaiti woman who has been boiling her drinking water for months was appalled at being told this week not to boil or drink it, as the DCC was investigating a spike in lead levels.
Dunedin
February 2
Lead in water supply: Residents not told for several weeks
High levels of lead were found in an Otago water supply in December, but residents were not told immediately because the test results were sent to a council staffer who was on holiday.
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