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Emma Perry
emma.perry@odt.co.nz

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DunedinFebruary 11

Chipmunks Dunedin closing

Chipmunks Dunedin will close its doors for the last time next month.
Chipmunks Dunedin closing
Chipmunks Dunedin closing
DunedinFebruary 10

Reports of widespread romantic planning

It's the thought that counts, and Otago romantics are thinking ahead this year.
Reports of widespread romantic planning
Reports of widespread romantic planning
DunedinFebruary 10

DCC water review to follow ministry’s

The DCC won't start to review its processes in relation to the lead contamination of drinking water at three East Otago towns until after the Health Ministry's review is done next month.
DCC water review to follow ministry’s
DCC water review to follow ministry’s
DunedinFebruary 9

$250,000 for climate plan suggestions

A $250,000 "rapid review" of Dunedin’s climate emissions and potential solutions recommends the city council prepares a further climate change plan.
$250,000 for climate plan suggestions
$250,000 for climate plan suggestions
NewsFebruary 7

Aerial firefighting costs blow out

An increasing number of severe fires has forced Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) to expand its aerial firefighting budget by more than $3 million.
Aerial firefighting costs blow out
Aerial firefighting costs blow out
DunedinFebruary 7

Jetskiers found stranded on sandbar

A search and rescue operation launched for two missing jetskiiers near Dunedin this evening located the pair stuck on a sandbar.
North OtagoFebruary 7

One injured in crash near Dunback

One person sustained moderate injuries in a crash near Dunback this morning.
DunedinFebruary 4

Parents fear for newborn exposure

Parents Richard and Rachel Olsen, of Waikouaiti, were horrified to hear some of the water Mrs Olsen had been drinking during her pregnancy might have contained high levels of lead.
Parents fear for newborn exposure
Parents fear for newborn exposure
DunedinFebruary 3

Lead in water news ‘absolutely horrifying’

A Waikouaiti woman who has been boiling her drinking water for months was appalled at being told this week not to boil or drink it, as the DCC was investigating a spike in lead levels.
Lead in water news ‘absolutely horrifying’
Lead in water news ‘absolutely horrifying’
DunedinFebruary 2

Lead in water supply: Residents not told for several weeks

High levels of lead were found in an Otago water supply in December, but residents were not told immediately because the test results were sent to a council staffer who was on holiday.
Lead in water supply: Residents not told for several weeks
Lead in water supply: Residents not told for several weeks