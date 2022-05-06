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Latest
Dunedin
May 6
Polytech enrolment drop put down to the economy
High employment and the rise in the cost of living have been blamed for a significant drop in student numbers at Otago Polytechnic.
Dunedin
April 29
Off patrol, Campus Watch member puts pen to paper
If you see Campus Watch team member Steve Crosland scribbling in a notebook during a shift, it does not necessarily follow that he is taking notes about a student escapade.
Business
April 28
George St changes prompt business move
A central Dunedin antiques dealer says she is moving shop because of the city council’s changes to George St.
National
April 24
XE variant raises second wave concerns
New Zealand might have to prepare itself for a second wave of the Omicron virus now that a new variant has been detected in the country, a University of Otago epidemiologist says.
Dunedin
April 22
Toki leading Forest & Bird at ‘critical time’
Former Dunedin woman Nicola Toki is the new chief executive of Forest & Bird.
Dunedin
April 22
Shining a light on men’s mental health
A group of men on a mission to visit dozens of New Zealand’s lighthouses are doing it to help those in the dark find safety.
Dunedin
April 21
Bream me up: it’s dinner time for this fur seal
A fur seal turns a Ray’s bream into an evening meal at Dunedin's Andersons Bay Inlet.
Dunedin
April 17
Russian vows to protest until Ukraine war ends
A Russian national in Dunedin says the next generation of Russians will not forgive those who support Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Dunedin
April 13
History of helping refugees spurs search
More than 80 years before the current crisis in Ukraine, children in Dunedin as young as 5 did their part to help people in war-torn Europe.
Dunedin
April 13
Student rallies runners to support health research
A University of Otago student’s own experience with brain cancer has motivated him to to find 19 friends willing to run 100km each over a month to raise money for cancer research.
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