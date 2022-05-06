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Eric Trump
eric.trump@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

DunedinMay 6

Polytech enrolment drop put down to the economy

High employment and the rise in the cost of living have been blamed for a significant drop in student numbers at Otago Polytechnic.
DunedinApril 29

Off patrol, Campus Watch member puts pen to paper

If you see Campus Watch team member Steve Crosland scribbling in a notebook during a shift, it does not necessarily follow that he is taking notes about a student escapade.
Off patrol, Campus Watch member puts pen to paper
Off patrol, Campus Watch member puts pen to paper
BusinessApril 28

George St changes prompt business move

A central Dunedin antiques dealer says she is moving shop because of the city council’s changes to George St.
George St changes prompt business move
George St changes prompt business move
NationalApril 24

XE variant raises second wave concerns

New Zealand might have to prepare itself for a second wave of the Omicron virus now that a new variant has been detected in the country, a University of Otago epidemiologist says.
XE variant raises second wave concerns
XE variant raises second wave concerns
DunedinApril 22

Toki leading Forest & Bird at ‘critical time’

Former Dunedin woman Nicola Toki is the new chief executive of Forest & Bird.
Toki leading Forest & Bird at ‘critical time’
Toki leading Forest & Bird at ‘critical time’
DunedinApril 22

Shining a light on men’s mental health

A group of men on a mission to visit dozens of New Zealand’s lighthouses are doing it to help those in the dark find safety.
Shining a light on men’s mental health
Shining a light on men’s mental health
DunedinApril 21

Bream me up: it’s dinner time for this fur seal

A fur seal turns a Ray’s bream into an evening meal at Dunedin's Andersons Bay Inlet.
Bream me up: it’s dinner time for this fur seal
Bream me up: it’s dinner time for this fur seal
DunedinApril 17

Russian vows to protest until Ukraine war ends

A Russian national in Dunedin says the next generation of Russians will not forgive those who support Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian vows to protest until Ukraine war ends
Russian vows to protest until Ukraine war ends
DunedinApril 13

History of helping refugees spurs search

More than 80 years before the current crisis in Ukraine, children in Dunedin as young as 5 did their part to help people in war-torn Europe.
History of helping refugees spurs search
History of helping refugees spurs search
DunedinApril 13

Student rallies runners to support health research

A University of Otago student’s own experience with brain cancer has motivated him to to find 19 friends willing to run 100km each over a month to raise money for cancer research.
Student rallies runners to support health research
Student rallies runners to support health research