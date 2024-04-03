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Erin Cox
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Latest
Dunedin
April 3
Man blamed dog for injuries he inflicted while beating pregnant ex-partner
A Dunedin man has been found guilty of strangling and beating up his pregnant former partner after he blamed the woman’s injuries on their pet dog.
Dunedin
March 26
Dog did it, assault accused tells court
A Dunedin man accused of strangling and beating up his pregnant former partner has blamed the woman’s injuries on their pet dog.
Dunedin
March 25
Woman allegedly strangled by partner while pregnant
A Dunedin woman who says her ex-partner strangled her while she was pregnant has told a jury about the perils of living in a "roller-coaster" relationship.
News
March 22
Man who smeared dog poo over woman’s face sentenced
A South Island man convicted on drug charges says he was in the throes of addiction when he smeared dog faeces on a woman’s face.
Central Otago
March 21
Dealer smeared dog faeces on victim’s face
A Roxburgh dealer convicted of 20 drug charges says he was in the throes of addiction when he smeared dog faeces on a woman’s face.
Dunedin
March 19
Man bashed child’s head into wall
A Dunedin man who shoved a child’s head through a wall is "not one to show emotion to any significant degree", his lawyer says.
Dunedin
March 18
Enraged learner driver rammed vehicle after 24km chase
Road rage in a Dunedin supermarket car park led to a learner driver following a man for 24km then ramming his vehicle, a court has heard.
Dunedin
March 15
Dunedin woman jailed after killing 29 lambs
A Dunedin woman has been jailed for drunkenly ramming into a flock of lambs, killing 29 of them as a shepherd attempted to steer them away from a destructive cyclone.
North Otago
March 14
Car torched in ‘heat of moment’ decision
A judge told an Oamaru man charged with arson his "heat of the moment" decision to torch a car was totally unwarranted.
Dunedin
March 12
Dunedin man jailed for sexually abusing his brother
A Dunedin man has been jailed for more than eight years for sexually abusing his brother, once only metres away from a family grave.
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