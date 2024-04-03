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Erin Cox
erin.cox@odt.co.nz

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DunedinApril 3

Man blamed dog for injuries he inflicted while beating pregnant ex-partner

A Dunedin man has been found guilty of strangling and beating up his pregnant former partner after he blamed the woman’s injuries on their pet dog.
Man blamed dog for injuries he inflicted while beating pregnant ex-partner
Man blamed dog for injuries he inflicted while beating pregnant ex-partner
DunedinMarch 26

Dog did it, assault accused tells court

A Dunedin man accused of strangling and beating up his pregnant former partner has blamed the woman’s injuries on their pet dog.
Dog did it, assault accused tells court
Dog did it, assault accused tells court
DunedinMarch 25

Woman allegedly strangled by partner while pregnant

A Dunedin woman who says her ex-partner strangled her while she was pregnant has told a jury about the perils of living in a "roller-coaster" relationship.
Woman allegedly strangled by partner while pregnant
Woman allegedly strangled by partner while pregnant
NewsMarch 22

Man who smeared dog poo over woman’s face sentenced

A South Island man convicted on drug charges says he was in the throes of addiction when he smeared dog faeces on a woman’s face.
Man who smeared dog poo over woman’s face sentenced
Man who smeared dog poo over woman’s face sentenced
Central OtagoMarch 21

Dealer smeared dog faeces on victim’s face

A Roxburgh dealer convicted of 20 drug charges says he was in the throes of addiction when he smeared dog faeces on a woman’s face.
Dealer smeared dog faeces on victim’s face
Dealer smeared dog faeces on victim’s face
DunedinMarch 19

Man bashed child’s head into wall

A Dunedin man who shoved a child’s head through a wall is "not one to show emotion to any significant degree", his lawyer says.
Man bashed child’s head into wall
Man bashed child’s head into wall
DunedinMarch 18

Enraged learner driver rammed vehicle after 24km chase

Road rage in a Dunedin supermarket car park led to a learner driver following a man for 24km then ramming his vehicle, a court has heard.
Enraged learner driver rammed vehicle after 24km chase
Enraged learner driver rammed vehicle after 24km chase
DunedinMarch 15

Dunedin woman jailed after killing 29 lambs

A Dunedin woman has been jailed for drunkenly ramming into a flock of lambs, killing 29 of them as a shepherd attempted to steer them away from a destructive cyclone.
Dunedin woman jailed after killing 29 lambs
Dunedin woman jailed after killing 29 lambs
North OtagoMarch 14

Car torched in ‘heat of moment’ decision

A judge told an Oamaru man charged with arson his "heat of the moment" decision to torch a car was totally unwarranted.
Car torched in ‘heat of moment’ decision
Car torched in ‘heat of moment’ decision
DunedinMarch 12

Dunedin man jailed for sexually abusing his brother

A Dunedin man has been jailed for more than eight years for sexually abusing his brother, once only metres away from a family grave.
Dunedin man jailed for sexually abusing his brother
Dunedin man jailed for sexually abusing his brother