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Latest
South Otago
November 14
Lockerbie Room officially opened
The Lockerbie Room is officially open.
South Otago
November 14
Service club reaches 50 years
A milestone in service clubs is happening this month.
South Otago
November 14
Stylist’s creations on display at salon
Local fashion is on display in a Balclutha hair salon.
South Otago
November 7
Chance to help others
Whether you love it or choose to ignore it, Christmas is just around the corner now.
South Otago
November 7
Recognised for 50 years’service
Helping people out and being involved in the community with like-minded friends is something one Lawrence volunteer enjoys.
Southland
November 6
Couple honour young son by leading playground upgrade
Clinton’s playground continues to be upgraded in honour of a young boy who died suddenly and whose death remains unexplained.
South Otago
November 1
Concern about build-up near bridge
It is not all water under the bridge in rural South Otago.
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Southland
October 29
Trusts hit back at bid to get rid of them
An attempt to get rid of licensing trust monopolies in the South has had cold water poured on it by the trusts themselves.
Southland
October 22
Barking up a storm for a good cause
Young farmers stepped off farm to test the barks of their four-legged friends in Clinton last week.
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Southland
October 18
‘Magnificent Expedition Race’ to fill void
A new expedition race starting in Lumsden is set to fill the void of adventure races in New Zealand next year.
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