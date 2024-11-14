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Evelyn Thorn
evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

South OtagoNovember 14

Lockerbie Room officially opened

The Lockerbie Room is officially open.
Lockerbie Room officially opened
Lockerbie Room officially opened
South OtagoNovember 14

Service club reaches 50 years

A milestone in service clubs is happening this month.
Service club reaches 50 years
Service club reaches 50 years
South OtagoNovember 14

Stylist’s creations on display at salon

Local fashion is on display in a Balclutha hair salon.
Stylist’s creations on display at salon
Stylist’s creations on display at salon
South OtagoNovember 7

Chance to help others

Whether you love it or choose to ignore it, Christmas is just around the corner now.
Chance to help others
Chance to help others
South OtagoNovember 7

Recognised for 50 years’service

Helping people out and being involved in the community with like-minded friends is something one Lawrence volunteer enjoys.
Recognised for 50 years’service
Recognised for 50 years’service
SouthlandNovember 6

Couple honour young son by leading playground upgrade

Clinton’s playground continues to be upgraded in honour of a young boy who died suddenly and whose death remains unexplained.
Couple honour young son by leading playground upgrade
Couple honour young son by leading playground upgrade
South OtagoNovember 1

Concern about build-up near bridge

It is not all water under the bridge in rural South Otago.
Concern about build-up near bridge
Concern about build-up near bridge
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SouthlandOctober 29

Trusts hit back at bid to get rid of them

An attempt to get rid of licensing trust monopolies in the South has had cold water poured on it by the trusts themselves.
Trusts hit back at bid to get rid of them
Trusts hit back at bid to get rid of them
SouthlandOctober 22

Barking up a storm for a good cause

Young farmers stepped off farm to test the barks of their four-legged friends in Clinton last week.
Barking up a storm for a good cause
Barking up a storm for a good cause
SUBSCRIBER
SouthlandOctober 18

‘Magnificent Expedition Race’ to fill void

A new expedition race starting in Lumsden is set to fill the void of adventure races in New Zealand next year.
‘Magnificent Expedition Race’ to fill void
‘Magnificent Expedition Race’ to fill void