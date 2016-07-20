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Latest
Sport
July 20
There's never a dull day in sport, but it's time to go
This week I want to talk about the seven-year itch; that psychological term that suggests happiness in a relationship declines after about seven years.
Sport
July 6
Talent all very well but maturity required, too
The response to a perceived threat to survival is in all of us but reveals itself in various forms often referred to as the fright, fight or flight response.
Sport
June 22
From afar: Jones may yet instil whimsy in England souls
"It's all in the look'' a mother said describing how she gets her child to bend to her will.
Sport
June 8
Cowdrey lecture barometer of cricket's big issues
Al sports should offer ex-players a soap-box for venting when they retire. Oh, the home truths they would tell!
Sport
June 1
Six major sports embracing diversity
What gets measured gets done, so irrespective of the reasons for a recent wave of open and embracing gestures within sport, the intention creates awareness, momentum and change -which can only be a good thing.
Sport
May 25
Carrington, Adams on track with their Olympic clock
During a visit to the New Zealand Rugby offices in Auckland I noticed a digital clock counting down the days to the Olympics.
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May 18
Good luck to code-hopping Hayne
According to an article on forbes.com in 2012, the average worker stays at each job for 4.4 years, but the expected tenure of the workforce's youngest employees is about half that.
Netball
May 11
Netball: Australia's move does NZ netball few favours
Netball Australia has decided it is better off without us, and is about to sign a deal with one of the highest-ranking networks in Australia as well as the NRL and AFL.
Football
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Bigger hounds out-Foxed
Foxes are slightly smaller than a medium-sized dog.
Sport
April 20
Gritty reality should not be a problem for Games
Like Usain Bolt out of the blocks, the Rio Olympics are fast approaching.
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