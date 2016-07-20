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Farah Palmer
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SportJuly 20

There's never a dull day in sport, but it's time to go

This week I want to talk about the seven-year itch; that psychological term that suggests happiness in a relationship declines after about seven years.
SportJuly 6

Talent all very well but maturity required, too

The response to a perceived threat to survival is in all of us but reveals itself in various forms often referred to as the fright, fight or flight response.
SportJune 22

From afar: Jones may yet instil whimsy in England souls

&quot;It's all in the look'' a mother said describing how she gets her child to bend to her will.
SportJune 8

Cowdrey lecture barometer of cricket's big issues

Al sports should offer ex-players a soap-box for venting when they retire. Oh, the home truths they would tell!
SportJune 1

Six major sports embracing diversity

What gets measured gets done, so irrespective of the reasons for a recent wave of open and embracing gestures within sport, the intention creates awareness, momentum and change -which can only be a good thing.
SportMay 25

Carrington, Adams on track with their Olympic clock

During a visit to the New Zealand Rugby offices in Auckland I noticed a digital clock counting down the days to the Olympics.
SportMay 18

Good luck to code-hopping Hayne

According to an article on forbes.com in 2012, the average worker stays at each job for 4.4 years, but the expected tenure of the workforce's youngest employees is about half that.
NetballMay 11

Netball: Australia's move does NZ netball few favours

Netball Australia has decided it is better off without us, and is about to sign a deal with one of the highest-ranking networks in Australia as well as the NRL and AFL.
FootballMay 4

Bigger hounds out-Foxed

Foxes are slightly smaller than a medium-sized dog.
SportApril 20

Gritty reality should not be a problem for Games

Like Usain Bolt out of the blocks, the Rio Olympics are fast approaching.