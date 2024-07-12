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Fiona Ellis
fiona.ellis@starmedia.kiwi

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DunedinJuly 12

Patients to be told of surgery waiting times

The southern health system is set to shed more light on uncertain surgery waiting lists, but for one patient the change is not soon enough.
Patients to be told of surgery waiting times
Patients to be told of surgery waiting times
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DunedinJuly 12

Advocates call for shingles vax expansion

Pharmac says it is looking at ways to make the shingles vaccine available to more people as Grey Power pushes for "urgent" change.
Advocates call for shingles vax expansion
Advocates call for shingles vax expansion
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DunedinJuly 9

Poor communication tops city health services complaints

Sub-par communication is by far the most common complaint in feedback about Dunedin health services, new data shows.
Poor communication tops city health services complaints
Poor communication tops city health services complaints
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DunedinJuly 8

Call to boost jobs or risk losing surgeons

Public hospitals need to boost jobs available for orthopaedic surgeons or risk losing them, a representative warns.
Call to boost jobs or risk losing surgeons
Call to boost jobs or risk losing surgeons
DunedinJuly 5

Mercy Hospital opens new theatre

The opening of a new operating theatre means Mercy Hospital is now set to carry out 20% more surgeries.
Mercy Hospital opens new theatre
Mercy Hospital opens new theatre
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DunedinJuly 5

HNZ denies front line nurse hiring freeze

The Southern health system has denied accusations a hiring freeze has extended to frontline nursing staff.
HNZ denies front line nurse hiring freeze
HNZ denies front line nurse hiring freeze
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DunedinJuly 4

Wait time for first urology assessment nears 5 months

Wait times for a first specialist assessment at Dunedin Hospital’s beleaguered urology department have jumped more than 40% compared with January, new data shows.
Wait time for first urology assessment nears 5 months
Wait time for first urology assessment nears 5 months
DunedinJuly 4

Still no date for inpatient ward closure

A Wakari Hospital inpatient ward remains open despite forecasts it would be closed by the middle of the year, with no date set for the controversial shutting of doors.
Still no date for inpatient ward closure
Still no date for inpatient ward closure
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DunedinJuly 2

1000-plus surgeries to be outsourced

Surgery for more than 1000 southern patients will be done privately in a mass outsourcing as the public health system buckles under demand.
1000-plus surgeries to be outsourced
1000-plus surgeries to be outsourced
DunedinJuly 1

Call to fully fund pay equity deal

Forget praise — the health workers who gathered outside Dunedin’s Meridian Mall yesterday were pushing for a raise.
Call to fully fund pay equity deal
Call to fully fund pay equity deal