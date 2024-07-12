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Fiona Ellis
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Latest
Dunedin
July 12
Patients to be told of surgery waiting times
The southern health system is set to shed more light on uncertain surgery waiting lists, but for one patient the change is not soon enough.
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Dunedin
July 12
Advocates call for shingles vax expansion
Pharmac says it is looking at ways to make the shingles vaccine available to more people as Grey Power pushes for "urgent" change.
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Dunedin
July 9
Poor communication tops city health services complaints
Sub-par communication is by far the most common complaint in feedback about Dunedin health services, new data shows.
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Dunedin
July 8
Call to boost jobs or risk losing surgeons
Public hospitals need to boost jobs available for orthopaedic surgeons or risk losing them, a representative warns.
Dunedin
July 5
Mercy Hospital opens new theatre
The opening of a new operating theatre means Mercy Hospital is now set to carry out 20% more surgeries.
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Dunedin
July 5
HNZ denies front line nurse hiring freeze
The Southern health system has denied accusations a hiring freeze has extended to frontline nursing staff.
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Dunedin
July 4
Wait time for first urology assessment nears 5 months
Wait times for a first specialist assessment at Dunedin Hospital’s beleaguered urology department have jumped more than 40% compared with January, new data shows.
Dunedin
July 4
Still no date for inpatient ward closure
A Wakari Hospital inpatient ward remains open despite forecasts it would be closed by the middle of the year, with no date set for the controversial shutting of doors.
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Dunedin
July 2
1000-plus surgeries to be outsourced
Surgery for more than 1000 southern patients will be done privately in a mass outsourcing as the public health system buckles under demand.
Dunedin
July 1
Call to fully fund pay equity deal
Forget praise — the health workers who gathered outside Dunedin’s Meridian Mall yesterday were pushing for a raise.
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