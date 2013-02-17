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fiona glasgow
fiona.glasgow@odt.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
February 17
$5000 grant for Kawarau Gorge cycle-walking link
A proposed cycle and walking trail linking Cromwell with the Gibbston Valley is an exciting prospect which
Dunedin
February 15
Rubber duckies a winner - but which one?
Rotary Club of Dunedin East member Barry Johnston lies among decorated rubber ducks to be raced down the Water of Leith tomorrow.
Food & Wine
July 25
Awash in food
Poking round on a rocky shore at low tide can yield some surprisingly tasty snacks if you know what to look for. Charmian Smith talks to Sally Carson about edible seaweeds and what to do with them.
Queenstown
June 10
Mountain forecast
Coronet Peak Snow base upper: 30cm. Snow base lower: 40cm. Last snowfall: 5cm, June 9.
Cricket
May 31
Cricket: Ryder has to do whatever makes him happy, earn respect back: McCullum
Black Caps vice-captain Brendon McCullum says Jesse Ryder just needs to do what makes him happy after he turned down a New Zealand Cricket contract yesterday to work through personal issues.
Entertainment
January 23
The wedding dance
A wedding dance is a great way to round off the celebrations, with many couples taking some dance tuition to make the traditional "first dance", which throws them into the spotlight, something special.
Queenstown
September 22
Concern over continued use of marine distress channel
Queenstown Lakes District harbourmaster Marty Black is concerned boat users are continuing to use an international distress channel for day-to-day communications - despite the poor coverage and it being illegal to use the channel for anything other than an emergency.