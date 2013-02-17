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Central OtagoFebruary 17

$5000 grant for Kawarau Gorge cycle-walking link

A proposed cycle and walking trail linking Cromwell with the Gibbston Valley is an exciting prospect which
$5000 grant for Kawarau Gorge cycle-walking link
$5000 grant for Kawarau Gorge cycle-walking link
DunedinFebruary 15

Rubber duckies a winner - but which one?

Rotary Club of Dunedin East member Barry Johnston lies among decorated rubber ducks to be raced down the Water of Leith tomorrow.
Food & WineJuly 25

Awash in food

Poking round on a rocky shore at low tide can yield some surprisingly tasty snacks if you know what to look for. Charmian Smith talks to Sally Carson about edible seaweeds and what to do with them.
Awash in food
Awash in food
QueenstownJune 10

Mountain forecast

Coronet Peak Snow base upper: 30cm. Snow base lower: 40cm. Last snowfall: 5cm, June 9.
CricketMay 31

Cricket: Ryder has to do whatever makes him happy, earn respect back: McCullum

Black Caps vice-captain Brendon McCullum says Jesse Ryder just needs to do what makes him happy after he turned down a New Zealand Cricket contract yesterday to work through personal issues.
EntertainmentJanuary 23

The wedding dance

A wedding dance is a great way to round off the celebrations, with many couples taking some dance tuition to make the traditional &quot;first dance&quot;, which throws them into the spotlight, something special.
QueenstownSeptember 22

Concern over continued use of marine distress channel

Queenstown Lakes District harbourmaster Marty Black is concerned boat users are continuing to use an international distress channel for day-to-day communications - despite the poor coverage and it being illegal to use the channel for anything other than an emergency.