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Gary Dawkins
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Latest
News
June 27
Getting on track
Is the weight of winter weighing you down? Gary Dawkins, of RiverRidge Retreat, in the Catlins, has an idea how to beat it.
News
February 28
Belly-fat busters
If it is time to tackle the tummy, then Gary Dawkins, of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge Retreat, has the solution.
News
July 26
Taking on right fuel
In the final part of our training schedule for the Dunedin half-marathon, Gary Dawkins, of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge retreat, goes into ''overload''.
The Mix
June 21
Going the extra mile
It's time to mix it up in the second part of our training schedule for the Dunedin half-marathon, writes Gary Dawkins,of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge Retreat.
News
April 5
Energy to burn
A healthy diet is not just about what you eat, but how you eat as well, writes Gary Dawkins, of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge Retreat.
News
November 6
Round is a shape, but not the one for you
With Christmas fast approaching, Gary Dawkins, of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge Retreat, shares some tips on how to drop that winter weight.
News
June 25
Lead children on to correct exercise path
It is important to get your children into physical activity and healthy eating habits from an early age. The benefits are huge. Feeling fit and healthy builds self-confidence and helps set a platform for an exciting future. Fitness trainer Gary Dawkins offers some tips.
News
June 25
Your 2009 fitness programme: Week 1
Do you want to get fit this year? Well, we can help.
News
June 25
Planning to lose weight
Watch the fat fall off by utilising a combination of a sensible eating plan, our 2009 exercise programme and a generally active lifestyle.
News
June 25
Getting into stride
Get off the couch and into life with fitness expert Gary Dawkins.
View more