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Gary Dawkins
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NewsJune 27

Getting on track

Is the weight of winter weighing you down? Gary Dawkins, of RiverRidge Retreat, in the Catlins, has an idea how to beat it.
NewsFebruary 28

Belly-fat busters

If it is time to tackle the tummy, then Gary Dawkins, of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge Retreat, has the solution.
NewsJuly 26

Taking on right fuel

In the final part of our training schedule for the Dunedin half-marathon, Gary Dawkins, of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge retreat, goes into ''overload''.
Taking on right fuel
Taking on right fuel
The MixJune 21

Going the extra mile

It's time to mix it up in the second part of our training schedule for the Dunedin half-marathon, writes Gary Dawkins,of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge Retreat.
NewsApril 5

Energy to burn

A healthy diet is not just about what you eat, but how you eat as well, writes Gary Dawkins, of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge Retreat.
NewsNovember 6

Round is a shape, but not the one for you

With Christmas fast approaching, Gary Dawkins, of Creative Conditioning at River Ridge Retreat, shares some tips on how to drop that winter weight.
Round is a shape, but not the one for you
Round is a shape, but not the one for you
NewsJune 25

Lead children on to correct exercise path

It is important to get your children into physical activity and healthy eating habits from an early age. The benefits are huge. Feeling fit and healthy builds self-confidence and helps set a platform for an exciting future. Fitness trainer Gary Dawkins offers some tips.
NewsJune 25

Your 2009 fitness programme: Week 1

Do you want to get fit this year? Well, we can help.
Your 2009 fitness programme: Week 1
Your 2009 fitness programme: Week 1
NewsJune 25

Planning to lose weight

Watch the fat fall off by utilising a combination of a sensible eating plan, our 2009 exercise programme and a generally active lifestyle.
NewsJune 25

Getting into stride

Get off the couch and into life with fitness expert Gary Dawkins.
Getting into stride
Getting into stride