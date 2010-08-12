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gary newton
gary.newton@odt.co.nz

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BusinessAugust 12

Meridian takes 50 pct of $A1b Australian wind farm project

Meridian Energy is taking a 50% share in the development of a Victorian wind farm estimated to cost around $A1 billion ($1.26 billion).
BusinessAugust 9

JB Hi-Fi reports loss in NZ but continues to expand

Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd has reported a loss in its New Zealand business but is continuing to expand here, includsing opening a store in Dunedin next year,  in the belief that scale will deliver profits.