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GaryStarlight
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NewsFebruary 28

Gary Starlight comes to Dunedin Fringe

Veteran improviser Jeff Clark brings his alter-ego “Gary Starlight” to the 2018 Dunedin Fringe, with his one-man musical comedy show, An Evening with Gary Starlight, in the central venue of the Emerson’s Fringe Club.
Gary Starlight comes to Dunedin Fringe
Gary Starlight comes to Dunedin Fringe