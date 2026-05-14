SECTIONS
Gavin Bertram
gavin.bertram@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

SUBSCRIBER
FootballMay 14

Unearthing the legend of Sandy Brown

An FA Cup winner with Tottenham Hotspur 125 years ago, Alexander ‘‘Sandy’’ Brown is buried in Westport. How did the prolific goalscorer come to live in Granity, and how did his cup winner’s medal resurface?
Unearthing the legend of Sandy Brown
Unearthing the legend of Sandy Brown
NewsAugust 26

Son’s ideas taken up and run with

JACKIE AND DAVID STODART, Sheep, beef, and deer farmers, Southland
Son’s ideas taken up and run with
Son’s ideas taken up and run with
Life & StyleFebruary 28

A life in letters

In recent months Dunedin’s Neville Peat has received major recognition for half a century of writing about the southern environment.
A life in letters
A life in letters
Life & StyleFebruary 28

When Dunedin band reigned supreme in NZ pop music

Dunedin’s Netherworld Dancing Toys became the country’s top band with the release of Painted Years in 1985.
When Dunedin band reigned supreme in NZ pop music
When Dunedin band reigned supreme in NZ pop music
Life & StyleFebruary 28

'He's a force': Remembering Peter Jefferies

Andrew Schmidt’s The Other Side of Reason is the long-awaited biography of musician Peter Jefferies.
'He's a force': Remembering Peter Jefferies
'He's a force': Remembering Peter Jefferies
Life & StyleFebruary 28

Ginners are winners

Having won Best in Show at last year’s Junipers Awards, Rakiura Distilling is going from strength to (Navy) strength.
Ginners are winners
Ginners are winners