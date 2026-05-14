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Gavin Bertram
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Football
May 14
Unearthing the legend of Sandy Brown
An FA Cup winner with Tottenham Hotspur 125 years ago, Alexander ‘‘Sandy’’ Brown is buried in Westport. How did the prolific goalscorer come to live in Granity, and how did his cup winner’s medal resurface?
News
August 26
Son’s ideas taken up and run with
JACKIE AND DAVID STODART, Sheep, beef, and deer farmers, Southland
Life & Style
February 28
A life in letters
In recent months Dunedin’s Neville Peat has received major recognition for half a century of writing about the southern environment.
Life & Style
February 28
When Dunedin band reigned supreme in NZ pop music
Dunedin’s Netherworld Dancing Toys became the country’s top band with the release of Painted Years in 1985.
Life & Style
February 28
'He's a force': Remembering Peter Jefferies
Andrew Schmidt’s The Other Side of Reason is the long-awaited biography of musician Peter Jefferies.
Life & Style
February 28
Ginners are winners
Having won Best in Show at last year’s Junipers Awards, Rakiura Distilling is going from strength to (Navy) strength.