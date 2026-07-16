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Latest
South Otago
July 16
Matariki shines bright at Tapanui
The unveiling of a bright yellow bench seat symbolising the flowers of the native kōwhai took place at the Tapanui Galaxiid Sanctuary in West Otago last Friday.
News
July 16
Woman who killed her partner in crash after getting behind the wheel while drunk pleads guilty
A South Island woman who killed her partner in a single-vehicle crash had drunk six RTDs before getting behind the wheel of an unroadworthy ute.
Southland
July 15
Gore woman pleads guilty to killing partner in drunken crash
A Gore woman who killed her partner in a single-vehicle crash had drunk six RTDs before getting behind the wheel of an unroadworthy ute.
Southland
July 15
Baabaas triumphant
Cheers and beers flowed at the MLT Eastern Northern Barbarians Bury St base on Saturday night after their Galbraith Shield win.
Southland
July 15
Bright bench seat marks Matariki
A Matariki bench seat that represents the hopes of the people of South Otago for the restoration of their local environment has been unveiled.
Southland
July 15
Catwalk change for design awards
It is a race against time for a new catwalk at next weekend’s Hokonui Fashion Design Awards.
Southland
July 15
Natives to replace school’s elms
A dozen exotic trees deemed a health and safety risk on the grounds of St Peter’s College were cut down last week.
Southland
July 15
Memories shared of retirement village life
Despite their reputation as God’s waiting rooms, working at a retirement village can often be a barrel of laughs, according to past and present staff of Gore’s Resthaven Village.
Southland
July 15
New mobility aid for Gore Hospital
Alan Byrne hopes others will now have an easier time getting mobile than he did as a new amputee.
South Otago
July 10
New bench represents Matariki star’s link to community
The unveiling of a bright yellow bench symbolising the flowers of the native kowhai took place at the Tapanui Galaxiid Sanctuary in West Otago yesterday.
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