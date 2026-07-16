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Gemma Sinclair
gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz

Latest

South OtagoJuly 16

Matariki shines bright at Tapanui

The unveiling of a bright yellow bench seat symbolising the flowers of the native kōwhai took place at the Tapanui Galaxiid Sanctuary in West Otago last Friday.
Matariki shines bright at Tapanui
Matariki shines bright at Tapanui
NewsJuly 16

Woman who killed her partner in crash after getting behind the wheel while drunk pleads guilty

A South Island woman who killed her partner in a single-vehicle crash had drunk six RTDs before getting behind the wheel of an unroadworthy ute.
Woman who killed her partner in crash after getting behind the wheel while drunk pleads guilty
Woman who killed her partner in crash after getting behind the wheel while drunk pleads guilty
SouthlandJuly 15

Gore woman pleads guilty to killing partner in drunken crash

A Gore woman who killed her partner in a single-vehicle crash had drunk six RTDs before getting behind the wheel of an unroadworthy ute.
Gore woman pleads guilty to killing partner in drunken crash
Gore woman pleads guilty to killing partner in drunken crash
SouthlandJuly 15

Baabaas triumphant

Cheers and beers flowed at the MLT Eastern Northern Barbarians Bury St base on Saturday night after their Galbraith Shield win.
Baabaas triumphant
Baabaas triumphant
SouthlandJuly 15

Bright bench seat marks Matariki

A Matariki bench seat that represents the hopes of the people of South Otago for the restoration of their local environment has been unveiled.
Bright bench seat marks Matariki
Bright bench seat marks Matariki
SouthlandJuly 15

Catwalk change for design awards

It is a race against time for a new catwalk at next weekend’s Hokonui Fashion Design Awards.
Catwalk change for design awards
Catwalk change for design awards
SouthlandJuly 15

Natives to replace school’s elms

A dozen exotic trees deemed a health and safety risk on the grounds of St Peter’s College were cut down last week.
Natives to replace school’s elms
Natives to replace school’s elms
SouthlandJuly 15

Memories shared of retirement village life

Despite their reputation as God’s waiting rooms, working at a retirement village can often be a barrel of laughs, according to past and present staff of Gore’s Resthaven Village.
Memories shared of retirement village life
Memories shared of retirement village life
SouthlandJuly 15

New mobility aid for Gore Hospital

Alan Byrne hopes others will now have an easier time getting mobile than he did as a new amputee.
New mobility aid for Gore Hospital
New mobility aid for Gore Hospital
South OtagoJuly 10

New bench represents Matariki star’s link to community

The unveiling of a bright yellow bench symbolising the flowers of the native kowhai took place at the Tapanui Galaxiid Sanctuary in West Otago yesterday.
New bench represents Matariki star’s link to community
New bench represents Matariki star’s link to community