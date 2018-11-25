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Geoff Adams
geoff.adams@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentNovember 25

The Classics: Toitu Te Puero

Geoff Adams reviews Toitu Te Puero, Al Fraser (nga taonga puoro). Rattle CD.
The Classics: Toitu Te Puero
The Classics: Toitu Te Puero
EntertainmentAugust 19

The classics: August 20

This disc successfully mixes ancient and ultra-modern sounds, trying to portray a "slowly evolving, ethereal world, with pieces that express, reflect and explore non-linear time and memory as sound".
The classics: August 20
The classics: August 20
EntertainmentJuly 29

The classics: July 30

This disc went straight to the top of the RNZ Classical Charts in its first week of release, and it marks the debut recording of Lixin Zhang, who is a 16-year-old pupil in his fourth year at Burnside High School.
The classics: July 30
The classics: July 30
EntertainmentJuly 22

The classics: July 23

This album has taken two out of 11 slots in the European Jazz Media Charts for this July.
The classics: July 23
The classics: July 23
EntertainmentJuly 15

The classics: July 16

This is a very entertaining and spirited performance by Affetto, the group named after the Italian word for affection or affecting.
The classics: July 16
The classics: July 16
EntertainmentJuly 8

The classics: July 9

Boston-based composer Stefan Prock is a film music scholar and freelance composer of contemporary music for soloists, chamber ensembles, orchestra and film.
The classics: July 9
The classics: July 9
EntertainmentJuly 1

The classics: July 2

This is an Australian quartet that has gained international praise.
The classics: July 2
The classics: July 2
EntertainmentJune 24

The classics: June 25

This album was released just before the performer became internationally renowned as cello soloist at the recent Royal Wedding
The classics: June 25
The classics: June 25
EntertainmentJune 3

Classical music: 'Digressions'

This fine debut album from Lin features three appealing but seemingly unrelated works.
Classical music: 'Digressions'
Classical music: 'Digressions'
EntertainmentMay 27

The classics: May 24

It is moving to hear great Bach harmonious invention.
The classics: May 24
The classics: May 24