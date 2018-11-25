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Geoff Adams
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Latest
Entertainment
November 25
The Classics: Toitu Te Puero
Geoff Adams reviews Toitu Te Puero, Al Fraser (nga taonga puoro). Rattle CD.
Entertainment
August 19
The classics: August 20
This disc successfully mixes ancient and ultra-modern sounds, trying to portray a "slowly evolving, ethereal world, with pieces that express, reflect and explore non-linear time and memory as sound".
Entertainment
July 29
The classics: July 30
This disc went straight to the top of the RNZ Classical Charts in its first week of release, and it marks the debut recording of Lixin Zhang, who is a 16-year-old pupil in his fourth year at Burnside High School.
Entertainment
July 22
The classics: July 23
This album has taken two out of 11 slots in the European Jazz Media Charts for this July.
Entertainment
July 15
The classics: July 16
This is a very entertaining and spirited performance by Affetto, the group named after the Italian word for affection or affecting.
Entertainment
July 8
The classics: July 9
Boston-based composer Stefan Prock is a film music scholar and freelance composer of contemporary music for soloists, chamber ensembles, orchestra and film.
Entertainment
July 1
The classics: July 2
This is an Australian quartet that has gained international praise.
Entertainment
June 24
The classics: June 25
This album was released just before the performer became internationally renowned as cello soloist at the recent Royal Wedding
Entertainment
June 3
Classical music: 'Digressions'
This fine debut album from Lin features three appealing but seemingly unrelated works.
Entertainment
May 27
The classics: May 24
It is moving to hear great Bach harmonious invention.
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