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George Block
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Latest
Dunedin
October 3
AOS callouts up 216% in South from 2017 to 2021; national rise just 64%
Armed offenders squad callouts in the South have more than tripled since 2017, figures show.
National
August 21
Revealed: How the boys in blue let Blues captain slip through
All Blacks star Dalton Papalii is used to evading opposing players on the rugby field and now we can reveal how a cop bungle allowed him to evade justice.
Dunedin
September 15
Woman charged after police pursuit
A woman has been charged after allegedly ramming police with a stolen car during a pursuit near Dunedin at the weekend.
Dunedin
September 14
’She was going for it’: Pursuit ends in drama
A woman has been apprehended after allegedly ramming police with her car during an action-packed pursuit near Dunedin.
Dunedin
September 10
Police tracking group involved in assault
Police are on the trail of a group of youths linked to an assault on a Good Samaritan who tried to stop a car theft in Port Chalmers on Monday night.
Dunedin
September 9
Attempt to halt car theft ends in assault
Police are on the trail of a group of youths linked to an assault on a Good Samaritan who tried to stop a car theft in Port Chalmers last night.
Dunedin
September 9
Imam delivers message of peace
The imam who was speaking at his Christchurch mosque when worshippers were gunned down has called on people to take action against racial discrimination in a speech in Dunedin.
Queenstown
September 9
DHB works to contain measles in resort
The total number of confirmed measles cases in Queenstown remains at 15 as the Southern DHB works to contain the resort town's outbreak.
News
September 8
Imam to give peace lecture
The imam who was starting a sermon when the shooting began at his Christchurch mosque will deliver the annual peace lecture at the University of Otago this evening.
Southland
September 8
Gore council against gang patch ban
The Gore District Council mayoral office was reluctant to ban gang patches in part because it wanted to protect its burgeoning relationship with a Mongrel Mob leader.
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