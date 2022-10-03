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George Block
george.block@odt.co.nz

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DunedinOctober 3

AOS callouts up 216% in South from 2017 to 2021; national rise just 64%

Armed offenders squad callouts in the South have more than tripled since 2017, figures show.
AOS callouts up 216% in South from 2017 to 2021; national rise just 64%
AOS callouts up 216% in South from 2017 to 2021; national rise just 64%
NationalAugust 21

Revealed: How the boys in blue let Blues captain slip through

All Blacks star Dalton Papalii is used to evading opposing players on the rugby field and now we can reveal how a cop bungle allowed him to evade justice.
Revealed: How the boys in blue let Blues captain slip through
Revealed: How the boys in blue let Blues captain slip through
DunedinSeptember 15

Woman charged after police pursuit

 A woman has been charged after allegedly ramming police with a stolen car during a pursuit near Dunedin at the weekend.
DunedinSeptember 14

’She was going for it’: Pursuit ends in drama

A woman has been apprehended after allegedly ramming police with her car during an action-packed pursuit near Dunedin.
DunedinSeptember 10

Police tracking group involved in assault

Police are on the trail of a group of youths linked to an assault on a Good Samaritan who tried to stop a car theft in Port Chalmers on Monday night.
DunedinSeptember 9

Attempt to halt car theft ends in assault

Police are on the trail of a group of youths linked to an assault on a Good Samaritan who tried to stop a car theft in Port Chalmers last night.
DunedinSeptember 9

Imam delivers message of peace

The imam who was speaking at his Christchurch mosque when worshippers were gunned down has called on people to take action against racial discrimination in a speech in Dunedin.
Imam delivers message of peace
Imam delivers message of peace
QueenstownSeptember 9

DHB works to contain measles in resort

The total number of confirmed measles cases in Queenstown remains at 15 as the Southern DHB works to contain the resort town's outbreak.
NewsSeptember 8

Imam to give peace lecture

The imam who was starting a sermon when the shooting began at his Christchurch mosque will deliver the annual peace lecture at the University of Otago this evening.
Imam to give peace lecture
Imam to give peace lecture
SouthlandSeptember 8

Gore council against gang patch ban

The Gore District Council mayoral office was reluctant to ban gang patches in part because it wanted to protect its burgeoning relationship with a Mongrel Mob leader.