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George Clark
george.clark@timarucourier.co.nz

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CanterburySeptember 21

A fishy tale of a trout caught thrice

Far from being the one that got away, a 5.4kg trout in the Tekapo Canals has been caught three times by three different anglers.
A fishy tale of a trout caught thrice
A fishy tale of a trout caught thrice
NewsJuly 4

South Canterbury taxidermist hit hard by Covid-19 fallout

WATCH: A South Canterbury tax taxidermist has lost 90% of his international business due to the Covid-19 border restrictions and the owners aren't expecting that to change anytime soon.
NewsMay 24

Work on Timaru's new ambulance hub to start soon

South Canterbury's new ambulance hub in Timaru is back under way with a strong focus on local labour after a short delay with Covid-19.
NationalMarch 11

‘I still struggle to cope with it a year on’

On March 15 last year, George Clark was on his 50cc scooter whizzing along Riccarton Ave in Christchurch. It seemed like just another typical overcast Friday. It was not.
‘I still struggle to cope with it a year on’
‘I still struggle to cope with it a year on’