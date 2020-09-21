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George Clark
george.clark@timarucourier.co.nz
Latest
Canterbury
September 21
A fishy tale of a trout caught thrice
Far from being the one that got away, a 5.4kg trout in the Tekapo Canals has been caught three times by three different anglers.
News
July 4
South Canterbury taxidermist hit hard by Covid-19 fallout
WATCH: A South Canterbury tax taxidermist has lost 90% of his international business due to the Covid-19 border restrictions and the owners aren't expecting that to change anytime soon.
News
May 24
Work on Timaru's new ambulance hub to start soon
South Canterbury's new ambulance hub in Timaru is back under way with a strong focus on local labour after a short delay with Covid-19.
National
March 11
‘I still struggle to cope with it a year on’
On March 15 last year, George Clark was on his 50cc scooter whizzing along Riccarton Ave in Christchurch. It seemed like just another typical overcast Friday. It was not.