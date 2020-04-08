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Georgia O'Connor-Harding
georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiwi

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CanterburyApril 8

SPCA sees a decrease in abandoned animals since lockdown

SPCA centres across New Zealand have not seen an upswing in the number of abandoned animals across the country - in fact it has seen the opposite.
SPCA sees a decrease in abandoned animals since lockdown
SPCA sees a decrease in abandoned animals since lockdown
ChristchurchApril 8

Essential worker's car stolen and burnt out

Like thousands of other New Zealanders on the frontline amid the Covid-19 crisis, Brendon Vere has an important role to play.
Essential worker's car stolen and burnt out
Essential worker's car stolen and burnt out
ChristchurchApril 7

Fire service called after smoke spotted at park

A cooking appliance was the cause a large amount of smoke at Sydenham Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire service called after smoke spotted at park
Fire service called after smoke spotted at park
ChristchurchApril 7

Covid-19: Rosewood staff replaced after first case found

Staff forced to self-isolate after the first resident at Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 were immediately replaced.
Covid-19: Rosewood staff replaced after first case found
Covid-19: Rosewood staff replaced after first case found
Life & StyleApril 5

Will the lockdown cause a baby boom?

The jury is out on whether Canterbury could see an explosion of Covid-19 babies in nine months’ time.
Will the lockdown cause a baby boom?
Will the lockdown cause a baby boom?
ChristchurchApril 3

Petition launched to bring back Eagle

A Christchurch community board member is calling for the police Eagle helicopter to return to the skies above the city.
Petition launched to bring back Eagle
Petition launched to bring back Eagle
Life & StyleApril 2

Covid-19 a major threat to third-world nations, Chch nurse says

Christchurch nurse Nicole Smit was lucky to return home from Uganda before the lockdown in NZ - but has grave concerns over the African nation's ability to manage Covid-19.
Covid-19 a major threat to third-world nations, Chch nurse says
Covid-19 a major threat to third-world nations, Chch nurse says
EntertainmentApril 1

Isolation inspires Showbiz performers

Showbiz Christchurch performers have been creating musical theatre inspired videos from their isolation pods to lift people's spirits.
ChristchurchMarch 30

'Driveway Drinks' rained off - but spirits still high

An event to keep people in a Christchurch neighbourhood connected during the lockdown was rained out on Sunday, but it hasn't dampened Robert Read's spirits.
'Driveway Drinks' rained off - but spirits still high
'Driveway Drinks' rained off - but spirits still high
ChristchurchMarch 29

Security beefed up at petrol station to stop 'drive-offs'

A Christchurch service station has now made it impossible for thieves to steal fuel.
Security beefed up at petrol station to stop 'drive-offs'
Security beefed up at petrol station to stop 'drive-offs'