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Georgia O'Connor-Harding
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Latest
Canterbury
April 8
SPCA sees a decrease in abandoned animals since lockdown
SPCA centres across New Zealand have not seen an upswing in the number of abandoned animals across the country - in fact it has seen the opposite.
Christchurch
April 8
Essential worker's car stolen and burnt out
Like thousands of other New Zealanders on the frontline amid the Covid-19 crisis, Brendon Vere has an important role to play.
Christchurch
April 7
Fire service called after smoke spotted at park
A cooking appliance was the cause a large amount of smoke at Sydenham Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Christchurch
April 7
Covid-19: Rosewood staff replaced after first case found
Staff forced to self-isolate after the first resident at Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 were immediately replaced.
Life & Style
April 5
Will the lockdown cause a baby boom?
The jury is out on whether Canterbury could see an explosion of Covid-19 babies in nine months’ time.
Christchurch
April 3
Petition launched to bring back Eagle
A Christchurch community board member is calling for the police Eagle helicopter to return to the skies above the city.
Life & Style
April 2
Covid-19 a major threat to third-world nations, Chch nurse says
Christchurch nurse Nicole Smit was lucky to return home from Uganda before the lockdown in NZ - but has grave concerns over the African nation's ability to manage Covid-19.
Entertainment
April 1
Isolation inspires Showbiz performers
Showbiz Christchurch performers have been creating musical theatre inspired videos from their isolation pods to lift people's spirits.
Christchurch
March 30
'Driveway Drinks' rained off - but spirits still high
An event to keep people in a Christchurch neighbourhood connected during the lockdown was rained out on Sunday, but it hasn't dampened Robert Read's spirits.
Christchurch
March 29
Security beefed up at petrol station to stop 'drive-offs'
A Christchurch service station has now made it impossible for thieves to steal fuel.
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