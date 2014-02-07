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Gerard O Brien
gerard.o'brien@odt.co.nz
Latest
Entertainment
February 7
Couple provide fresh view of NZ landscape
''Fresh'' would have been an appropriate title for this book - if another publisher hadn't already had first dibs on the word.
Dunedin
May 4
Hotel developers put new roof on former chief post office
Work is well advanced on replacing the leaking roof of the former Dunedin chief post office.
The Mix
November 26
Photographs like relics souvenired from Antarctic
Jane Ussher, long our pre-eminent portrait photographer, has journeyed south and produced a superb series of images in Still Life, although her would-be subjects departed the scene a century earlier.
Dunedin
August 15
Retirement calls GP
Being a GP is now a 9-to-5 job and has lost some of the "exhilaration and excitement" it once had, says recently-retired Dunedin GP Tim Carey-Smith.
Dunedin
July 9
Special first-aid course
Teaching first-aid skills to people with mental illness and intellectual disabilities is a confidence-builder as well as having a practical value, says Pact educator Matthew Peppercorn.
News
January 2
ODT Best of 2009: Gerard O'Brien
Dunedin-based Otago Daily Times staff photographer Gerard O'Brien selected some of his favourite photos of 2009. Prints available from otagoimages.co.nz.
Entertainment
November 20
Tribute to Friedlander's body of work
In the early 1950s, London portrait photographer Douglas Glass generously mused that his young assistant could produce an image from a blank negative.
Dunedin
August 18
Work on faulty platform begins
Fault line Work began yesterday on removing asphalt from a section of the 446.6m Dunedin Railway Station platform. New asphalt will be laid on the northern end of the platform before work starts on the southern end.