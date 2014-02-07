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Gerard O Brien
gerard.o'brien@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentFebruary 7

Couple provide fresh view of NZ landscape

''Fresh'' would have been an appropriate title for this book - if another publisher hadn't already had first dibs on the word.
Couple provide fresh view of NZ landscape
Couple provide fresh view of NZ landscape
DunedinMay 4

Hotel developers put new roof on former chief post office

Work is well advanced on replacing the leaking roof of the former Dunedin chief post office.
The MixNovember 26

Photographs like relics souvenired from Antarctic

Jane Ussher, long our pre-eminent portrait photographer, has journeyed south and produced a superb series of images in Still Life, although her would-be subjects departed the scene a century earlier.
Photographs like relics souvenired from Antarctic
Photographs like relics souvenired from Antarctic
DunedinAugust 15

Retirement calls GP

Being a GP is now a 9-to-5 job and has lost some of the &quot;exhilaration and excitement&quot; it once had, says recently-retired Dunedin GP Tim Carey-Smith.
Retirement calls GP
Retirement calls GP
DunedinJuly 9

Special first-aid course

Teaching first-aid skills to people with mental illness and intellectual disabilities is a confidence-builder as well as having a practical value, says Pact educator Matthew Peppercorn.
Special first-aid course
Special first-aid course
NewsJanuary 2

ODT Best of 2009: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedin-based Otago Daily Times staff photographer Gerard O'Brien selected some of his favourite photos of 2009. Prints available from otagoimages.co.nz.  
EntertainmentNovember 20

Tribute to Friedlander's body of work

In the early 1950s, London portrait photographer Douglas Glass generously mused that his young assistant could produce an image from a blank negative.
Tribute to Friedlander's body of work
Tribute to Friedlander's body of work
DunedinAugust 18

Work on faulty platform begins

Fault line Work began yesterday on removing asphalt from a section of the 446.6m Dunedin Railway Station platform. New asphalt will be laid on the northern end of the platform before work starts on the southern end.