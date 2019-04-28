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Giordano Stolley
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Latest
Southland
April 28
Creativity on display at Lego show
Toddlers, octogenarians and all ages in between converged on ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill at the weekend to see the creative Lego displays of the fifth annual Southland Brick Show.
Southland
April 25
Still reporting for Anzac parade duty, 45 years on
Every year for the past 45 years there has been only one man leading the Anzac dawn parade in Invercargill at the Cenotaph, and that man is Warrant Officer Class 1 Bill South.
Southland
April 24
Seriously unwell crewman arrives in Bluff
The fishing boat crewman whom Southern Lakes Helicopters was sent to evacuate to Southland Hospital arrived in Bluff yesterday morning, aboard the vessel he had been working on.
Southland
April 23
Police investigating after cars set alight
Police in Invercargill are investigating after three cars were set alight in the Invercargill suburb of Windsor early yesterday.
Southland
April 19
Council to examine routes as bus patronage falls
Invercargill's bus service continues to be patronised less and less, year after year, with user numbers down by almost 75,000 over the past six years.
News
April 16
Small profit for Southland
Rugby Southland turned a small profit in 2018 and has become debt-free this year.
Southland
April 12
Southern raids net guns,drugs
Eleven people were arrested over the past 10 days in raids carried out by police in Invercargill, Gore and Queenstown.
Southland
April 11
SIT visit wake-up call for Hipkins: Bridges
National's Simon Bridges believes Government plans to merge 16 polytechnics into a single national institute were settled until Education Minister Chris Hipkins visited the SIT and other institutions.
Southland
April 11
Family flee to neighbours as fire takes hold
A family sought refuge with neighbours as a "pretty bad" fire took hold of their house in Invercargill this evening.
Southland
April 7
Call for alleged gunman's trial to be suppressed
A prominent Southland lawyer has called for the trial of the man accused of the Christchurch terror attack that left 50 dead last month to be suppressed.
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