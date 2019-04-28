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Giordano Stolley
giordano.stolley@odt.co.nz

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SouthlandApril 28

Creativity on display at Lego show

Toddlers, octogenarians and all ages in between converged on ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill at the weekend to see the creative Lego displays of the fifth annual Southland Brick Show.
Creativity on display at Lego show
Creativity on display at Lego show
SouthlandApril 25

Still reporting for Anzac parade duty, 45 years on

Every year for the past 45 years there has been only one man leading the Anzac dawn parade in Invercargill at the Cenotaph, and that man is Warrant Officer Class 1 Bill South.
Still reporting for Anzac parade duty, 45 years on
Still reporting for Anzac parade duty, 45 years on
SouthlandApril 24

Seriously unwell crewman arrives in Bluff

The fishing boat crewman whom Southern Lakes Helicopters was sent to evacuate to Southland Hospital arrived in Bluff yesterday morning, aboard the vessel he had been working on.
Seriously unwell crewman arrives in Bluff
Seriously unwell crewman arrives in Bluff
SouthlandApril 23

Police investigating after cars set alight

Police in Invercargill are investigating after three cars were set alight in the Invercargill suburb of Windsor early yesterday.
SouthlandApril 19

Council to examine routes as bus patronage falls

Invercargill's bus service continues to be patronised less and less, year after year, with user numbers down by almost 75,000 over the past six years.
Council to examine routes as bus patronage falls
Council to examine routes as bus patronage falls
NewsApril 16

Small profit for Southland

Rugby Southland turned a small profit in 2018 and has become debt-free this year.
SouthlandApril 12

Southern raids net guns,drugs

Eleven people were arrested over the past 10 days in raids carried out by police in Invercargill, Gore and Queenstown.
Southern raids net guns,drugs
Southern raids net guns,drugs
SouthlandApril 11

SIT visit wake-up call for Hipkins: Bridges

National's Simon Bridges believes Government plans to merge 16 polytechnics into a single national institute were settled until Education Minister Chris Hipkins visited the SIT and other institutions.
SIT visit wake-up call for Hipkins: Bridges
SIT visit wake-up call for Hipkins: Bridges
SouthlandApril 11

Family flee to neighbours as fire takes hold

A family sought refuge with neighbours as a "pretty bad" fire took hold of their house in Invercargill this evening.
Family flee to neighbours as fire takes hold
Family flee to neighbours as fire takes hold
SouthlandApril 7

Call for alleged gunman's trial to be suppressed

A prominent Southland lawyer has called for the trial of the man accused of the Christchurch terror attack that left 50 dead last month to be suppressed.