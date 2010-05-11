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Glenn Conway
glenn.conway@odt.co.nz
Latest
Business
May 11
Computer spread lifts internet service
Logging on in Lawrence has never been easier with the town's cafes and restaurants being fitted out with computers so more visitors can enter cyberspace.
News
May 9
Lawrence plans free wireless Internet
Lawrence, famous for its 1860s goldrush, will soon make 21st-century history by becoming the first small town in the country to offer free wireless Internet for locals and visitors to its main business district.
South Otago
May 9
Fast Internet plan funding on agenda
Clutha's economic watchdog will tomorrow consider its approach to lobbying the Government to invest in installing high-speed Internet into rural regions - even though there are no guarantees money will be there after the election.
South Otago
November 13
Stage set for cheese to take tumble
Whitestone Cheese's finest will again be flung down a steep Southland hill early next year, closely followed by people of all ages in hot pursuit.
South Otago
November 13
Warning over stock
Farmers in Clutha are being warned by police to keep a close eye on their stock, after three separate incidents of wandering stock were reported recently.
South Otago
November 13
Bubbling over for festival
More details of Lawrence's annual summer arts festival have been released, and buskers, blokes and bubbles are all set to take centre stage.
South Otago
November 12
Survey about council
Over the next three weeks, Clutha residents will be asked to rate the Clutha District Council's performance.
Dunedin
November 10
Waihola tavern fire stuns community
Waihola's sole watering hole went up in smoke yesterday morning in a blaze that has rocked the close-knit community.
South Otago
November 10
Unwelcome stillness settles on sawmill
The silence was deafening at Blue Mountain Lumber yesterday as West Otago's biggest employer officially started shutting its operations.
Dunedin
November 10
Jail drug deals, threats taped
Newly-installed telephone monitoring technology has caught Otago Corrections Facility prisoners negotiating drug deals and issuing threats of violence.
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