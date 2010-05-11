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Glenn Conway
glenn.conway@odt.co.nz

Latest

BusinessMay 11

Computer spread lifts internet service

Logging on in Lawrence has never been easier with the town's cafes and restaurants being fitted out with computers so more visitors can enter cyberspace.
NewsMay 9

Lawrence plans free wireless Internet

Lawrence, famous for its 1860s goldrush, will soon make 21st-century history by becoming the first small town in the country to offer free wireless Internet for locals and visitors to its main business district.
Lawrence plans free wireless Internet
Lawrence plans free wireless Internet
South OtagoMay 9

Fast Internet plan funding on agenda

Clutha's economic watchdog will tomorrow consider its approach to lobbying the Government to invest in installing high-speed Internet into rural regions - even though there are no guarantees money will be there after the election.
South OtagoNovember 13

Stage set for cheese to take tumble

Whitestone Cheese's finest will again be flung down a steep Southland hill early next year, closely followed by people of all ages in hot pursuit.
South OtagoNovember 13

Warning over stock

Farmers in Clutha are being warned by police to keep a close eye on their stock, after three separate incidents of wandering stock were reported recently.
Warning over stock
Warning over stock
South OtagoNovember 13

Bubbling over for festival

More details of Lawrence's annual summer arts festival have been released, and buskers, blokes and bubbles are all set to take centre stage.
South OtagoNovember 12

Survey about council

Over the next three weeks, Clutha residents will be asked to rate the Clutha District Council's performance.
DunedinNovember 10

Waihola tavern fire stuns community

Waihola's sole watering hole went up in smoke yesterday morning in a blaze that has rocked the close-knit community.
South OtagoNovember 10

Unwelcome stillness settles on sawmill

The silence was deafening at Blue Mountain Lumber yesterday as West Otago's biggest employer officially started shutting its operations.
Unwelcome stillness settles on sawmill
Unwelcome stillness settles on sawmill
DunedinNovember 10

Jail drug deals, threats taped

Newly-installed telephone monitoring technology has caught Otago Corrections Facility prisoners negotiating drug deals and issuing threats of violence.
Jail drug deals, threats taped
Jail drug deals, threats taped