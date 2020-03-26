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Gordon Findlater
gordon.findlater@starmedia.kiwi

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RugbyMarch 26

Crusaders' keep busy after 10 days in self-isolation

Crusaders stars Sevu Reece and Dallas McLeod share their tips on how to stay positive in their 10th day of self-isolation.
Crusaders' keep busy after 10 days in self-isolation
Crusaders' keep busy after 10 days in self-isolation
SportMarch 26

Christchurch United moves coaching into the digital space

Christchurch United Football Club has developed new online video coaching programmes and social media competitions.
Christchurch United moves coaching into the digital space
Christchurch United moves coaching into the digital space
CricketMarch 20

Milestone men play big role in Saints championship-winning season

With only nine St Albans players ever taking 50 premier wickets in a season, Matt Holstein and James Tapper created club history when they became the first pair to achieve the milestone in the same season.
Milestone men play big role in Saints championship-winning season
Milestone men play big role in Saints championship-winning season
SportMarch 19

Miraculous survival after horror speedway crash

Christchurch driver Hayden McKay is lucky to be alive after miraculously surviving one of the most horrific crashes ever seen at a Canterbury speedway.
SportMarch 13

Interclub title decided in marathon encounter

James Spence and Matt Meredith have played more matches against each other than they can remember, but they will be talking about their match to decide the Christchurch premier interclub title over beers for decades.
Interclub title decided in marathon encounter
Interclub title decided in marathon encounter
CricketMarch 12

Incredible bowling display bags spinner 5/0

Left-arm spinner Sam Carlaw achieved the perfect five-wicket bag by not conceding a single run during a miraculous display for his Christchurch club side.
Incredible bowling display bags spinner 5/0
Incredible bowling display bags spinner 5/0
SportMarch 6

Opinion: Is this the Mainland Premier League or European football?

What is this – top-flight European football? Sadly not, says Gordon Findlater, but the Mainland Premier League doesn’t lack any of the off-field drama.
SportMarch 5

Former Davis Cup player and captain still on court in Chch

Thirty years ago, Glenn Wilson began his premier interclub career in Christchurch. On Saturday he will play a key role in Waimairi’s hunt for a second straight title.
Former Davis Cup player and captain still on court in Chch
Former Davis Cup player and captain still on court in Chch
FootballMarch 5

Former Football Fern to coach premier league men's side

When the Mainland Premier League starts this weekend former New Zealand international defender Kelly Almond-Jarden will become the first ever woman head coach in the competition.
Former Football Fern to coach premier league men's side
Former Football Fern to coach premier league men's side
SportMarch 5

Owner of Frontrunner Colombo preps for world half marathon

Oska Baynes is preparing for one of the biggest runs of his life at the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Poland later this month.
Owner of Frontrunner Colombo preps for world half marathon
Owner of Frontrunner Colombo preps for world half marathon