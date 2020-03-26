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Gordon Findlater
gordon.findlater@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Rugby
March 26
Crusaders' keep busy after 10 days in self-isolation
Crusaders stars Sevu Reece and Dallas McLeod share their tips on how to stay positive in their 10th day of self-isolation.
Sport
March 26
Christchurch United moves coaching into the digital space
Christchurch United Football Club has developed new online video coaching programmes and social media competitions.
Cricket
March 20
Milestone men play big role in Saints championship-winning season
With only nine St Albans players ever taking 50 premier wickets in a season, Matt Holstein and James Tapper created club history when they became the first pair to achieve the milestone in the same season.
Sport
March 19
Miraculous survival after horror speedway crash
Christchurch driver Hayden McKay is lucky to be alive after miraculously surviving one of the most horrific crashes ever seen at a Canterbury speedway.
Sport
March 13
Interclub title decided in marathon encounter
James Spence and Matt Meredith have played more matches against each other than they can remember, but they will be talking about their match to decide the Christchurch premier interclub title over beers for decades.
Cricket
March 12
Incredible bowling display bags spinner 5/0
Left-arm spinner Sam Carlaw achieved the perfect five-wicket bag by not conceding a single run during a miraculous display for his Christchurch club side.
Sport
March 6
Opinion: Is this the Mainland Premier League or European football?
What is this – top-flight European football? Sadly not, says Gordon Findlater, but the Mainland Premier League doesn’t lack any of the off-field drama.
Sport
March 5
Former Davis Cup player and captain still on court in Chch
Thirty years ago, Glenn Wilson began his premier interclub career in Christchurch. On Saturday he will play a key role in Waimairi’s hunt for a second straight title.
Football
March 5
Former Football Fern to coach premier league men's side
When the Mainland Premier League starts this weekend former New Zealand international defender Kelly Almond-Jarden will become the first ever woman head coach in the competition.
Sport
March 5
Owner of Frontrunner Colombo preps for world half marathon
Oska Baynes is preparing for one of the biggest runs of his life at the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Poland later this month.
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