GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Graeme Stilwell
graeme.stillwell@odt.co.nz
Latest
Canterbury
October 13
Delighted at dog's return
A Timaru couple whose stolen dog was found and returned to them this week after an absence of seven days has issued a plea to dog owners across the country to tighten security around their kennels and backyards.
News
October 16
Eye-opening year in WA mine
In a place where the ground temperature is so high spring water can burn you, frogs lurk in the toilets ready to spring a nasty surprise and your employer hires snake handlers so you can go about your work day safely, you might suspect job applicants need some form of counselling.
News
September 4
Cluster flies drive woman to despair
Sandra Hunt dreads waking up these mornings.
News
August 19
Fears of skilled staff shortages if INZ changes job status
An agricultural industry trainer is worried that any future Immigration New Zealand decision to remove dairy farm workers from the country's skills shortage list could strand dairy farmers without sufficient staff.
News
August 19
NZ 'soft' on return fare policy
A dairy farm owner and former employer of migrant workers says workers from overseas should have a return ticket home before being granted work visas in New Zealand.
News
August 19
Take time to say hello, wives urged
Farmers' wives and partners are being called on to show more compassion for migrant workers' wives and families on their properties by taking the time to say hello.
News
August 19
Migrants seen as crucial for dairying
A Mid Canterbury dairy farming leader says it would be frightening to think about where New Zealand's dairy industry would be today if it was not for a migrant workforce.
News
August 17
Timaru Multi-Ethnic Council claims migrant abuse still exists
Timaru Multi-Ethnic Council publicity officer Kate Elsen claims abuse of migrants is an ongoing issue on some Mid Canterbury farms.
News
August 17
Immigration officials investigating recruitment agencies
Immigration New Zealand fraud officials from Auckland are working with the Ashburton District Safer Communities Council in the wake of findings by the council that some recruitment agencies are skimming a fee from migrant farm workers' pay on an ongoing basis and illegally withholding migrants' passports and qualifications.
Canterbury
December 5
South Canterbury landowners urged to pay attention to dry conditions
In the midst of wide-ranging restrictions governing the lighting of fires in the rural areas of South Canterbury, there is concern landowners are not paying enough attention to rapidly drying conditions.
View more