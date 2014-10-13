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Graeme Stilwell
graeme.stillwell@odt.co.nz

Latest

CanterburyOctober 13

Delighted at dog's return

A Timaru couple whose stolen dog was found and returned to them this week after an absence of seven days has issued a plea to dog owners across the country to tighten security around their kennels and backyards.
Delighted at dog's return
Delighted at dog's return
NewsOctober 16

Eye-opening year in WA mine

In a place where the ground temperature is so high spring water can burn you, frogs lurk in the toilets ready to spring a nasty surprise and your employer hires snake handlers so you can go about your work day safely, you might suspect job applicants need some form of counselling.
Eye-opening year in WA mine
Eye-opening year in WA mine
NewsSeptember 4

Cluster flies drive woman to despair

Sandra Hunt dreads waking up these mornings.
Cluster flies drive woman to despair
Cluster flies drive woman to despair
NewsAugust 19

Fears of skilled staff shortages if INZ changes job status

An agricultural industry trainer is worried that any future Immigration New Zealand decision to remove dairy farm workers from the country's skills shortage list could strand dairy farmers without sufficient staff.
NewsAugust 19

NZ 'soft' on return fare policy

A dairy farm owner and former employer of migrant workers says workers from overseas should have a return ticket home before being granted work visas in New Zealand.
NewsAugust 19

Take time to say hello, wives urged

Farmers' wives and partners are being called on to show more compassion for migrant workers' wives and families on their properties by taking the time to say hello.
NewsAugust 19

Migrants seen as crucial for dairying

A Mid Canterbury dairy farming leader says it would be frightening to think about where New Zealand's dairy industry would be today if it was not for a migrant workforce.
NewsAugust 17

Timaru Multi-Ethnic Council claims migrant abuse still exists

Timaru Multi-Ethnic Council publicity officer Kate Elsen claims abuse of migrants is an ongoing issue on some Mid Canterbury farms.
Timaru Multi-Ethnic Council claims migrant abuse still exists
Timaru Multi-Ethnic Council claims migrant abuse still exists
NewsAugust 17

Immigration officials investigating recruitment agencies

Immigration New Zealand fraud officials from Auckland are working with the Ashburton District Safer Communities Council in the wake of findings by the council that some recruitment agencies are skimming a fee from migrant farm workers' pay on an ongoing basis and illegally withholding migrants' passports and qualifications.
Immigration officials investigating recruitment agencies
Immigration officials investigating recruitment agencies
CanterburyDecember 5

South Canterbury landowners urged to pay attention to dry conditions

In the midst of wide-ranging restrictions governing the lighting of fires in the rural areas of South Canterbury, there is concern landowners are not paying enough attention to rapidly drying conditions.
South Canterbury landowners urged to pay attention to dry conditions
South Canterbury landowners urged to pay attention to dry conditions