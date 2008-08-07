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Grant Bryant
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Latest
Southland
August 7
Hundred per cent pass rate for Gore musicians in Rockschool exams
Twenty-five pupils of the Ashby School of Music in Gore tackled their Rockschool examinations on Monday and Tuesday, further highlighting Gore's affinity with music.
Southland
August 7
Wagon wheels in motion as Waikaka's prepares for cavalcade
The rumble of wagon trains, horse riders and many walking feet will not reach Waikaka until February next year, but the town is already bracing itself for the massive logistics involved in hosting the 2009 Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust ‘‘Roll into Waikaka'' Cavalcade.
Southland
August 1
Gore Boxing Club makes impact at champs
Gore Boxing Club was well represented at the Southland Boxing Championships held in Invercargill on Saturday, with four boxers winning three of their five individual bouts.
Southland
July 25
Gore prison volunteers making a difference
WHEN we hear about prisons it is usually in a negative context, but one group of volunteers is working to change that.
Southland
July 25
Reward offered after diesel thefts
BEING hit by diesel theft twice in one week has prompted McNab Transport managing director Roy Agnew to offer a reward of $500 for information leading to the prosecution of the offenders.
Southland
July 17
Country club stalwarts awarded life membership
Longstanding Mandeville Country Club members John Tremaine and Les Rougham have doubled the list of lifetime members with their recent appointments to the post.
Southland
July 3
Gore Police warn boy racers
Spinning your car's wheels deliberately could land you in prison, Gore Police Senior Sergeant Richard McPhail warns, after sports fields and grass verges in the town were damaged during the weekend.
Southland
July 3
‘The F-Word' to fire up in Lumsden
Lumsden residents and supporters of Northern Southland College will be in for a treat on Monday, July 7 when they attend ‘‘The F-Word'' fundraiser at the Mossburn Community Centre for the school's upcoming Australian sports tour next month.
Southland
July 3
Gore writer finds the pen mightier than the sword
It's a long way from Narnia to Gore, as new Ensign reporter Grant Bryant reports.