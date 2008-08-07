SECTIONS
Grant Bryant
grant.bryant@theensign.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandAugust 7

Hundred per cent pass rate for Gore musicians in Rockschool exams

Twenty-five pupils of the Ashby School of Music in Gore tackled their Rockschool examinations on Monday and Tuesday, further highlighting Gore's affinity with music.
Hundred per cent pass rate for Gore musicians in Rockschool exams
Hundred per cent pass rate for Gore musicians in Rockschool exams
SouthlandAugust 7

Wagon wheels in motion as Waikaka's prepares for cavalcade

The rumble of wagon trains, horse riders and many walking feet will not reach Waikaka until February next year, but the town is already bracing itself for the massive logistics involved in hosting the 2009 Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust ‘‘Roll into Waikaka'' Cavalcade.
Wagon wheels in motion as Waikaka's prepares for cavalcade
Wagon wheels in motion as Waikaka's prepares for cavalcade
SouthlandAugust 1

Gore Boxing Club makes impact at champs

Gore Boxing Club was well represented at the Southland Boxing Championships held in Invercargill on Saturday, with four boxers winning three of their five individual bouts.
Gore Boxing Club makes impact at champs
Gore Boxing Club makes impact at champs
SouthlandJuly 25

Gore prison volunteers making a difference

WHEN we hear about prisons it is usually in a negative context, but one group of volunteers is working to change that.
Gore prison volunteers making a difference
Gore prison volunteers making a difference
SouthlandJuly 25

Reward offered after diesel thefts

BEING hit by diesel theft twice in one week has prompted McNab Transport managing director Roy Agnew to offer a reward of $500 for information leading to the prosecution of the offenders.
Reward offered after diesel thefts
Reward offered after diesel thefts
SouthlandJuly 17

Country club stalwarts awarded life membership

Longstanding Mandeville Country Club members John Tremaine and Les Rougham have doubled the list of lifetime members with their recent appointments to the post.
Country club stalwarts awarded life membership
Country club stalwarts awarded life membership
SouthlandJuly 3

Gore Police warn boy racers

Spinning your car's wheels deliberately could land you in prison, Gore Police Senior Sergeant Richard McPhail warns, after sports fields and grass verges in the town were damaged during the weekend.
SouthlandJuly 3

‘The F-Word' to fire up in Lumsden

Lumsden residents and supporters of Northern Southland College will be in for a treat on Monday, July 7 when they attend ‘‘The F-Word'' fundraiser at the Mossburn Community Centre for the school's upcoming Australian sports tour next month.
‘The F-Word' to fire up in Lumsden
‘The F-Word' to fire up in Lumsden
SouthlandJuly 3

Gore writer finds the pen mightier than the sword

It's a long way from Narnia to Gore, as new Ensign reporter Grant Bryant  reports.