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Grant Miller

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DunedinJuly 21

More cruise ships, but fewer extra buses

Port Chalmers is set to be New Zealand’s busiest port for cruise ships in the coming season, but fewer extra public buses could be needed to ease the resulting pressure on residents.
More cruise ships, but fewer extra buses
More cruise ships, but fewer extra buses
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DunedinJuly 20

Dunedin at higher risk from slips

Dunedin has been identified as the region’s landslip hot spot and eight parts of the city have been singled out as needing higher priority in managing risks.
Dunedin at higher risk from slips
Dunedin at higher risk from slips