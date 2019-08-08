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Gretay
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North OtagoAugust 8

Bright Ashburton minds dominate top three places

It was an evening of Ashburton domination at last night's years 9-10 Otago Daily Times Extra! Central South Island current events quiz, as Ashburton College claimed all three top spots.
CanterburyAugust 7

A night of firsts, for a second time, at 30th event

Last night marked the 30th anniversary of the Otago Daily Times Extra! Central South Island current event quiz.
A night of firsts, for a second time, at 30th event
A night of firsts, for a second time, at 30th event
CanterburyMay 9

Ashburton College champions for a spell

Ashburton College claimed spelling success last night, after its pupils placed first and third in the Otago Daily Times Extra! Central South Island years 9 and 10 spelling quiz.
Ashburton College champions for a spell
Ashburton College champions for a spell