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BusinessApril 13

Distiller starts producing hand sanitiser to help meet need

The Reefton Distilling Co is switching from making liquor to also turning out hand sanitiser in response to shortages across the country caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Distiller starts producing hand sanitiser to help meet need
Distiller starts producing hand sanitiser to help meet need
West CoastOctober 25

Police seek man after two robbery attempts

Police are on the hunt for an armed man who attempted to rob the Railway Hotel in Greymouth and then the Runanga Workingmen's Club.
West CoastNovember 13

Efforts save home from burning

She has the fire brigades to thank that her house was not engulfed by the suspected arson that destroyed two neighbouring houses on Easons Hill on Saturday morning, a Greymouth woman says
Efforts save home from burning
Efforts save home from burning
West CoastSeptember 9

Derailed wagons go their own way

Passengers on  the TranzAlpine and the visiting Silver Fern railcar faced  disruptions today after a derailment at Omoto, near Greymouth, early yesterday.
Derailed wagons go their own way
Derailed wagons go their own way
West CoastMay 31

Haast crime nest exposed

A &quot;youth gang'' has been wreaking havoc in Haast, damaging property and garden equipment and even the local police vehicle.
NationalNovember 15

Private unveiling of Pike River memorial

Pike River Mine families will hold a private unveiling of a memorial to their men, amid concerns the public service on Saturday in Greymouth is becoming &quot;politicised''.
NationalSeptember 13

West Coast businesses welcome Pike payout

News that Pike River Coal Ltd's unsecured creditors will get some of the $5 million they are collectively owed was greeted with relief in Greymouth today.
NationalSeptember 4

School bus driver forbidden to drive

Greymouth police have forbidden the elderly bus driver who became ill while driving school students home on Tuesday from getting back behind the wheel, after details emerged of a second incident.
NationalSeptember 1

Children take the wheel of out-of-control school bus

Children took control of the steering wheel and gears on their out-of-control school bus when the driver apparently became ill.