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Greymouth Star Greymouth Star
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Latest
Business
April 13
Distiller starts producing hand sanitiser to help meet need
The Reefton Distilling Co is switching from making liquor to also turning out hand sanitiser in response to shortages across the country caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
West Coast
October 25
Police seek man after two robbery attempts
Police are on the hunt for an armed man who attempted to rob the Railway Hotel in Greymouth and then the Runanga Workingmen's Club.
West Coast
November 13
Efforts save home from burning
She has the fire brigades to thank that her house was not engulfed by the suspected arson that destroyed two neighbouring houses on Easons Hill on Saturday morning, a Greymouth woman says
West Coast
September 9
Derailed wagons go their own way
Passengers on the TranzAlpine and the visiting Silver Fern railcar faced disruptions today after a derailment at Omoto, near Greymouth, early yesterday.
West Coast
May 31
Haast crime nest exposed
A "youth gang'' has been wreaking havoc in Haast, damaging property and garden equipment and even the local police vehicle.
National
November 15
Private unveiling of Pike River memorial
Pike River Mine families will hold a private unveiling of a memorial to their men, amid concerns the public service on Saturday in Greymouth is becoming "politicised''.
National
September 13
West Coast businesses welcome Pike payout
News that Pike River Coal Ltd's unsecured creditors will get some of the $5 million they are collectively owed was greeted with relief in Greymouth today.
National
September 4
School bus driver forbidden to drive
Greymouth police have forbidden the elderly bus driver who became ill while driving school students home on Tuesday from getting back behind the wheel, after details emerged of a second incident.
National
September 1
Children take the wheel of out-of-control school bus
Children took control of the steering wheel and gears on their out-of-control school bus when the driver apparently became ill.