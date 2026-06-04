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Guy Williams
guy.williams@odt.co.nz

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QueenstownJune 4

Teen robbery near Queenstown school leaves victim 'extremely shaken'

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly robbing another teen in the Queenstown suburb of Shotover Country.
Teen robbery near Queenstown school leaves victim 'extremely shaken'
Teen robbery near Queenstown school leaves victim 'extremely shaken'
QueenstownMay 30

Barbers bring cutting edge to Jack's Point

The owners of the first barbershop south of the Kawarau River say the area’s been “screaming out” for the service.
Barbers bring cutting edge to Jack's Point
Barbers bring cutting edge to Jack's Point
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QueenstownMay 12

‘Aggressive’ timeline raises red flags

Meaningful consultation on council amalgamation will be hampered by the ‘‘very aggressive timeline’’ imposed by the government, Queenstown’s top bureaucrat says.
‘Aggressive’ timeline raises red flags
‘Aggressive’ timeline raises red flags
QueenstownMay 4

Chef Vaughan Mabee treated like ‘God’, Amisfield insider says

The Queenstown chef who quit amid accusations of inappropriate behaviour was treated like ‘‘God’’ by management, an insider says.
Chef Vaughan Mabee treated like ‘God’, Amisfield insider says
Chef Vaughan Mabee treated like ‘God’, Amisfield insider says
QueenstownMarch 19

QLDC picks ‘compromise’ solution for wastewater disposal

The direct discharge of wastewater from Queenstown’s Shotover treatment plant into the Kawarau River has been chosen as a ‘‘compromise’’ solution.
QLDC picks ‘compromise’ solution for wastewater disposal
QLDC picks ‘compromise’ solution for wastewater disposal
QueenstownFebruary 14

Queenstown hotel's makeover moving it upmarket

The owner of Queenstown’s Holiday Inn Express & Suites is moving the town centre hotel upmarket.
Queenstown hotel's makeover moving it upmarket
Queenstown hotel's makeover moving it upmarket
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QueenstownJanuary 13

Queenstown teen in rollover crash still boozed from previous night

A Queenstown teenager who rolled his car, leaving two friends injured, was still affected by alcohol from the night before, a court has heard.
QueenstownNovember 15

Whoosh seeks consent for Remarks Park pilot

Christchurch company Whoosh is a step closer to building a demo version of its ‘Uber in the sky’ transport system in Queenstown’s Remarkables Park.
Whoosh seeks consent for Remarks Park pilot
Whoosh seeks consent for Remarks Park pilot
QueenstownJuly 31

Mayor’s vote seals decision to go with CCO

A mayoral casting vote was needed to decide how Three Waters services will be delivered in the Queenstown Lakes district.
Mayor’s vote seals decision to go with CCO
Mayor’s vote seals decision to go with CCO
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QueenstownMay 29

CCO preferred option for Three Waters

A recommendation for a council-controlled organisation (CCO) to deliver Three Waters services in the Queenstown Lakes district will go out for public consultation on Monday.
CCO preferred option for Three Waters
CCO preferred option for Three Waters