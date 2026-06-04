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Guy Williams
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Latest
Queenstown
June 4
Teen robbery near Queenstown school leaves victim 'extremely shaken'
A teenager has been arrested for allegedly robbing another teen in the Queenstown suburb of Shotover Country.
Queenstown
May 30
Barbers bring cutting edge to Jack's Point
The owners of the first barbershop south of the Kawarau River say the area’s been “screaming out” for the service.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
May 12
‘Aggressive’ timeline raises red flags
Meaningful consultation on council amalgamation will be hampered by the ‘‘very aggressive timeline’’ imposed by the government, Queenstown’s top bureaucrat says.
Queenstown
May 4
Chef Vaughan Mabee treated like ‘God’, Amisfield insider says
The Queenstown chef who quit amid accusations of inappropriate behaviour was treated like ‘‘God’’ by management, an insider says.
Queenstown
March 19
QLDC picks ‘compromise’ solution for wastewater disposal
The direct discharge of wastewater from Queenstown’s Shotover treatment plant into the Kawarau River has been chosen as a ‘‘compromise’’ solution.
Queenstown
February 14
Queenstown hotel's makeover moving it upmarket
The owner of Queenstown’s Holiday Inn Express & Suites is moving the town centre hotel upmarket.
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Queenstown
January 13
Queenstown teen in rollover crash still boozed from previous night
A Queenstown teenager who rolled his car, leaving two friends injured, was still affected by alcohol from the night before, a court has heard.
Queenstown
November 15
Whoosh seeks consent for Remarks Park pilot
Christchurch company Whoosh is a step closer to building a demo version of its ‘Uber in the sky’ transport system in Queenstown’s Remarkables Park.
Queenstown
July 31
Mayor’s vote seals decision to go with CCO
A mayoral casting vote was needed to decide how Three Waters services will be delivered in the Queenstown Lakes district.
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Queenstown
May 29
CCO preferred option for Three Waters
A recommendation for a council-controlled organisation (CCO) to deliver Three Waters services in the Queenstown Lakes district will go out for public consultation on Monday.
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